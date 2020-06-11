Catherine McGuinness 'horrified' at proposal to do away with role of Children's Minister

Retired Supreme Court judge Catherine McGuinness said she was “horrified” at the proposal to do away with the portfolio of Minister for Children.

If there is not a full Minister for the role then it will be hard to get support and resources, she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Ms McGuinness said that repeated reports, going back to the Kilkenny Report in 1993 had highlighted that children had not been given a central part in the government’s work.

It was not a good idea to have children “pushed back to being a side kick in some department.”

Ms McGuinness said she had heard that the portfolio of Children could become part of the Department of Education which was already a busy department and would become even busier in the future while dealing with Covid-19.

There was too much to do and important planning had been undertaken by the Department of Children since it was formed in 2005, she said.

“If there isn’t a Minister for Children at the Cabinet table, there is less of a strong voice for children.”

It is a sector that needs lots of development and resources and there was a strong need for the rebuilding of the system.

“The voice of a Junior Minister is not the same as a full Minister.”

It would be extremely difficult to put children at the centre of government deliberations without a full Minister, she added.