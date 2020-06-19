Catherine Martin: We can renegotiate programme for government when Taoiseach changes

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin has said that when the Taoiseach changes there will be an opportunity to renegotiate the terms of the programme for government.

In the meantime the Green Party will conduct internal analysis every two to three months to monitor how policies are being implemented, she told Today with Sarah McInerney.

Ms Martin also reiterated her concern that there are a number of Independent TDs who “have a different ethos” and are in conflict with the Green Party’s principles. No one should have preferential access to Ministers, she said.

If a single TD seeks information they should have equal access to members of the Cabinet, she added.

Ms Martin refused to discuss leadership of the Green Party, she said that was a matter for after a decision was made on the programme for government.

The Dublin-Rathdown representative defended her decision to support the document, she said she believed it was better to be within government where there was the potential to make change.

“The country needs stability. There is great uncertainty for us as a nation and as a planet.”

The Green Party will continue to “fight hard” and she said they would continue to bring the fight to government, to continue to challenge at all times.

Ms Martin talked about her husband Francis Noel Duffy's different position, she joked it was "interesting times in our house", but that it was all part of healthy debate. “We agreed to disagree”.