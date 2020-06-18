Catherine Martin pledges 'never-say-die' spirit for Greens in Government

Deputy Green leader Catherine Martin has pledged to maintain a “fighting” and “never-say-die” spirit if the Greens enter government as she called on members to back the coalition deal.

At the opening of the party's giant zoom convention to assess the government deal with Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, she said the document is a “roadmap for a green agenda.”

Ms Martin said that “in the midst of unprecedented challenge”, with the country facing seismic and economic setbacks like never before, it has now been 130 days since the general election and the country is in the middle of a national health emergency.

The country needs a “stable government,” she told the online conference.

Ms Martin said the Greens during the negotiations with the other two parties had some “wins and some losses”. Wins included in education with further supports for marginalised groups, targetted scholarships and a citizens assembly on the future of education. There were also wins for Irish, she said, including ensuring a whole of government approach towards the language. There were wins for tourism, she said, including coastal routes, new trails and funding for women in sports.

“I am satisfied that the deal secured was the best achievable,” she said.

But losses during talks for the Green included on animal welfare, on housing, concerns around the land development agency and plans around the arts, she said.

If the Greens go into government, she said the party will always put up a fight.

“It has got to be results-based," she said adding the document provides a roadmap for a green agenda.

Green values in government will not be undermined or weakened, she pledged adding there must be a never-say-die spirit if in government.

She said she is aware of the "near obliteration" suffered by the Greens after their last experience in government.

“We must learn that that is never repeated,” she said. Addressing any mistrust of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in government, Ms Martin said there are risks and courage was needed.

Later, TD Neasa Hourigan told members the Greens during talks had wanted to ensure there wouldn't be cuts to services or in welfare and that the country can invest its way out of recession, including in housing and Slaintecare, the proposed system to end two tiers in the health system.

While the party has failed to secure stronger rent controls, wealth and flight taxes, she noted the proposed review of the land development agency.

Nonetheless, she has fears around the inability to deliver social housing, retrofitting and also warns there will be "no EU magic money".

Members had mixed views on the proposed coalition deal, with some warning the party wil be punished by voters if they reject it and there was another general election. Others have concerns the terms of the pact will leave the Greens linked to an "austerity" coalition agenda.

Up to 2,600 members attended yesterday's online convention ahead of voting on the government deal on Friday week.