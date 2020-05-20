News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Catherine Martin may have the rub of the Greens

Catherine Martin may have the rub of the Greens
Green Party TD Catherine Martin at Leinster House last week. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 06:00 PM

Catherine Martin is the quintessential, understated politician.

Devoid of the ideology that burdens many of her party colleagues, the 47-year-old Monaghan native has been deputy leader of her party since 2011, but only entered the Dáil in 2016.

Her election in the notoriously fickle constituency of Dublin-Rathdown surprised many and she is not described as an assiduous constituency politician, but she is respected and liked by her colleagues and opponents.

"She is sound, hard to dislike. Not to be messed with but she is driven and clearly very ambitious. Everything she has done has been building to her becoming the leader," said one political rival.

A former English and Music teacher in Dundrum, she was first elected to Dun Laoghaire County Council in 2014, which gave her a platform to try for the Dáil.

One former council colleague said that it was clear from the moment she was on the council, the goal was getting into Leinster House.

Her maiden speech in the Dáil in 2016 was revealing as to her mindset.

No mention of the core Green agenda but instead she had a lash at those who had failed to form a government at that stage.

“Some political parties refuse to face up to and accept this new political reality. 

"They refuse to accept the change for which the people voted in February. 

"In the words of George Bernard Shaw, progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything,” she said.

“It is all too easy to make noise, instill division, create dissent, divide and score points. 

"The contrived party policy differences and the point-blank refusal of some to consider even talking to others who also have a democratic mandate is unacceptable. 

Enough is enough. The only losers in this charade are the people.

Her speech caught the attention. It was cogent. It was short, punchy and not burdened by dogma.

Her time in Leinster House has not been consumed by traditional Green agenda items like climate change. 

She has been far more forceful on social change issues like access to education, housing and equal rights for women. 

She founded the women’s caucus in Leinster House and was elected its first chair in 2017.

Heading into Election 2020, it was clear she was riding the crest of a Green wave and her seat was safe. 

Catherine Martin may have the rub of the Greens
Deputy Leader Catherine Martin with Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

But while Ryan had said his party was ready to jump into bed with anyone, since February 8 a major shifting of power has taken place in the Greens.

Martin has made no secret of her opposition to going into power with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil and is strongly supported by the likes of Neasa Hourigan in her stance.

Ryan ultimately named her as his party’s lead negotiator for the talks but her visceral reaction to comments from Simon Coveney about the 7% reduction in carbon emissions surprised many.

From operating in the shadows of Ryan for years, it appears Martin’s time to shine has come.

READ MORE

Rural Young Greens back Catherine Martin to seek election as party leader

More on this topic

Daniel McConnell: Ungrateful party seek to dump man who rescued it in its darkest hourDaniel McConnell: Ungrateful party seek to dump man who rescued it in its darkest hour

Catherine Martin giving 'serious consideration' to leadership bidCatherine Martin giving 'serious consideration' to leadership bid

Rural Young Greens back Catherine Martin to seek election as party leaderRural Young Greens back Catherine Martin to seek election as party leader

Green Party cllrs urge Catherine Martin to challenge for party leadershipGreen Party cllrs urge Catherine Martin to challenge for party leadership


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Green Party

More in this Section

Social distancing could be a reality for years – HolohanSocial distancing could be a reality for years – Holohan

Dr Holohan says protocols in place for workers' safety after new advice for TDs in DáilDr Holohan says protocols in place for workers' safety after new advice for TDs in Dáil

Parents need support to help children navigate online world says Cyber Safe IrelandParents need support to help children navigate online world says Cyber Safe Ireland

ESRI: Fewer house builds due to economic shockwavesESRI: Fewer house builds due to economic shockwaves


Lifestyle

The step was specially devised by the members of the National Folk Theatre along with their founder Director Fr. Pat Ahern in 1990 and has been celebrated in Irish dance circles around the world ever since.The National Folk Theatre of Ireland, Siamsa Tire celebrates blackbird dance step

Peter Dowdall has details on a key ingredient for a sustainable gardenSustainable gardening: How to make your own compost

This week’s bookcase includes reviews of Writers & Lovers by Lily King and Camino Winds by John Grisham.5 new books to read in lockdown

Marty Morrissey hangs out with the RNLI in Co Clare, and TG4 begins its series of online concerts in support of victims of domestic violence.Wednesday's TV highlights: Marty Morrissey, musicians' domestic violence fundraiser

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »