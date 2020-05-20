Catherine Martin may have the rub of the Greens

Catherine Martin is the quintessential, understated politician.

Devoid of the ideology that burdens many of her party colleagues, the 47-year-old Monaghan native has been deputy leader of her party since 2011, but only entered the Dáil in 2016.

Her election in the notoriously fickle constituency of Dublin-Rathdown surprised many and she is not described as an assiduous constituency politician, but she is respected and liked by her colleagues and opponents.

"She is sound, hard to dislike. Not to be messed with but she is driven and clearly very ambitious. Everything she has done has been building to her becoming the leader," said one political rival.

A former English and Music teacher in Dundrum, she was first elected to Dun Laoghaire County Council in 2014, which gave her a platform to try for the Dáil.

One former council colleague said that it was clear from the moment she was on the council, the goal was getting into Leinster House.

Her maiden speech in the Dáil in 2016 was revealing as to her mindset.

No mention of the core Green agenda but instead she had a lash at those who had failed to form a government at that stage.

“Some political parties refuse to face up to and accept this new political reality.

"They refuse to accept the change for which the people voted in February.

"In the words of George Bernard Shaw, progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything,” she said.

“It is all too easy to make noise, instill division, create dissent, divide and score points.

"The contrived party policy differences and the point-blank refusal of some to consider even talking to others who also have a democratic mandate is unacceptable.

Enough is enough. The only losers in this charade are the people.

Her speech caught the attention. It was cogent. It was short, punchy and not burdened by dogma.

Her time in Leinster House has not been consumed by traditional Green agenda items like climate change.

She has been far more forceful on social change issues like access to education, housing and equal rights for women.

She founded the women’s caucus in Leinster House and was elected its first chair in 2017.

Heading into Election 2020, it was clear she was riding the crest of a Green wave and her seat was safe.

Deputy Leader Catherine Martin with Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

But while Ryan had said his party was ready to jump into bed with anyone, since February 8 a major shifting of power has taken place in the Greens.

Martin has made no secret of her opposition to going into power with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil and is strongly supported by the likes of Neasa Hourigan in her stance.

Ryan ultimately named her as his party’s lead negotiator for the talks but her visceral reaction to comments from Simon Coveney about the 7% reduction in carbon emissions surprised many.

From operating in the shadows of Ryan for years, it appears Martin’s time to shine has come.