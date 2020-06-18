Catherine Martin: Greens will keep fighting even as part of Government

Deputy Green Party leader Catherine Martin has pledged to maintain a “fighting” and “never say die” spirit if the Greens enter government as she called on members to back the coalition deal.

Speaking at the opening of the party's giant zoom convention to assess the government deal with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, she said the document was a “roadmap for a green agenda.”

Ms Martin said that “in the midst of unprecedented challenge”, with the country facing seismic and economic setbacks like never before, it had now been 130 days since the general election and the country was in the middle of a national health emergency.

The country needs a “stable government,” she told the online conference.

Ms Martin said the Greens during the negotiations with the other two parties had some “wins and some losses”. Wins included in education with further supports for marginalised groups, targetted scholarships and a citizens assembly on the future of education.

There were also wins for the Irish, she said, including ensuring a whole of government approach towards the language. There were wins for tourism, she said including coastal routes, trails and funding for women in sports.

“I am satisfied that the deal secured was the best achievable,” she said.

But losses during talks had included on animal welfare protections, on housing, concerns around the land development agency as well as more concrete plans around arts and culture, the conference heard.

If the Greens go into government, she said the party would always put up a fight

“It has got to be results-based,” she said, “ and the document “provides a roadmap for a green agenda.”

Green values in government would “not be undermined or weakened,” she pledged.

We will never tolerate undermining of our core principles.

The must be a “never say die spirit if in government, she added.

She said she was aware of the "near obliteration suffered" by the Greens after their last experience in government. “We must learn that that is never repeated,” she said.

Addressing any mistrut of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in government, Ms Martin said there were risks and courage was needed.

“Give us a chance,” she appealed to members.

“We won't find climate solutions looking at the past, we must look forward.”

Up to 2,600 members are attending the online convention ahead of voting on the government deal on Friday week.