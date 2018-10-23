Catherine Corless 'absolutely overwhelmed' as Tuam mother and baby home site to be fully excavated and examined

Latest: Campaigner Catherine Corless has welcomed today's development saying it's a great day for survivors.

"I'm absolutely overwhelmed with the whole announcement," she said.

"I didn't expect it and neither did the survivors. We thought we had a further battle on our hands.

"It's a statement that those children mattered, that they do deserve dignity, and they do deserve recognition and to give them a name."

Earlier: The site of the former mother and baby home in Tuam, Co Galway, is to be fully excavated and forensically examined.

The government decided a full excavation was the best way forward at its cabinet meeting this morning.

A forensic examination will aim to identify the remains of all children buried at the site.

Arrangements for reburial or memorialisation of those children will then be arranged.

Forensic archaeologist Niamh McCullagh says it will be difficult to identify the remains through DNA testing.

"These remains have been interred in a very specific environmental context that involves contamination from many other DNA sources so there's quite a lot of complexity here," she said.

The cost of the project is expected to be between €6m and €13m.

Minister @KZapponeTD announces a “phased approach” to the forensic excavation of the remains of the children who died in Tuam Mother and Baby Home #iestaff via @Elaine_Loughlin pic.twitter.com/7DGdNxxoKD— Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) October 23, 2018

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone says every reasonable effort will be made to locate and recover the remains of all children buried in Tuam and her Department will lead the process.

She wrote to the Bons Secours nuns, who have offered to pay some of the costs of the excavation. "It is a contribution to the costs, it's voluntary. It is not a settlement, it is not an indemnity. They have offered the State a contribution of €2.5m towards the costs," she said.

The Minister says she can't give a timeline for when work will start as legislation needs to be passed to allow it to happen.

The Department also can't say how many children's remains may be located at the site until work begins.

The past needs to be addressed by fully finding out what happened in Tuam, said Minister Zappone: "The pain, the grief and the injustice caused by events in that home may never heal. Many men and women alive today spent time in that institution, either as children or young women. It is a day too to remember the children whose remains are in the site."

