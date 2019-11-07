News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Catching Kevin Lunney attackers a top Government priority – Coveney

Catching Kevin Lunney attackers a top Government priority – Coveney
By Press Association
Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 03:12 PM

Catching the criminals behind the intimidation of Quinn directors is a high priority at the top of the Government, Simon Coveney has insisted.

Mr Coveney told the Dáil he was aware of concerns that investors in Quinn Industrial Holdings may pull out, with the loss of hundreds of jobs, if the campaign of violence in the Fermanagh/Cavan border area cannot be stopped.

The Tánaiste’s comments came as gardai and the PSNI continue to investigate the brutal kidnap and torture of QIH operations director Kevin Lunney in September.

Mr Lunney, a 50-year-old father of six, spoke publicly about his ordeal for the first time this week in a powerful interview for BBC NI Spotlight.

No one has been arrested, with police on both sides of the border under mounting pressure to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Mr Coveney insisted the issue was a key focus of the Government as he was pressed by Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty in the Dáil on Thursday.

Simon Coveney (Rebecca Black/PA)
Simon Coveney (Rebecca Black/PA)

“This is a high priority, I assure you, right at the top of Government,” he said.

“I am conscious of the concerns in relation to jobs that potentially are at risk if we cannot deal with the policing challenges here, but I can assure you the Government will continue to focus on successful prosecutions of people who belong in jail rather than intimidating their communities as they have been doing.”

The attack on Mr Lunney was the most serious of a five-year campaign of intimidation targeting the companies and directors that now control the business portfolio that was built up by fallen tycoon Sean Quinn.

A sinister element in the community in the border area where the companies are based continues to vent anger at the demise of Mr Quinn’s empire.

The Quinn family has consistently condemned and distanced itself from those attacking the new owners.

Pearse Doherty (Liam McBurney/PA)
Pearse Doherty (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Doherty said those orchestrating the campaign must be exposed to the full rigour of the law.

He said if investors pulled out, the jobs of 850 people directly employed by QIH would be at risk, as well as the jobs of 2,500 people who work indirectly with the companies.

“The question that needs to be asked is who do these actions serve, because they definitely don’t serve the community,” said Mr Doherty, who questioned whether sufficient Garda resources were being diverted to the investigation.

“The only people this benefits are those who stand to personally benefit from these actions.

“The criminals responsible need to be taken to justice, that is vital, but the individual or individuals behind this campaign needs to be identified and the same force and rigours of the law need to be placed upon that person or persons.”

READ MORE

Woman injured after she was hit by bus wing mirror is awarded €192,000

More on this topic

Minister: 'Culture of omerta' surrounding border violence has to stopMinister: 'Culture of omerta' surrounding border violence has to stop

Attack on Kevin Lunney: Time for communities to call a haltAttack on Kevin Lunney: Time for communities to call a halt

'Horrified' Taoiseach calls for 'rule of law' to be protected after Kevin Lunney attack'Horrified' Taoiseach calls for 'rule of law' to be protected after Kevin Lunney attack

Micheál Martin: Terror and torture of Quinn directors shows rule of law 'does not run' at borderMicheál Martin: Terror and torture of Quinn directors shows rule of law 'does not run' at border


Kevin LunneyPearse DohertyQuinn Industrial HoldingsSean QuinnSimon CoveneyTOPIC: Kevin Lunney

More in this Section

'Radical change is unavoidable' - RTÉ chair says change to TV licence fee needed'Radical change is unavoidable' - RTÉ chair says change to TV licence fee needed

RTÉ to cover Gay Byrne funeral liveRTÉ to cover Gay Byrne funeral live

Martin: CUH staff admit patients will die due to overcrowdingMartin: CUH staff admit patients will die due to overcrowding

Man due in court over €350,000 heroin haulMan due in court over €350,000 heroin haul


Lifestyle

I live in Co Louth so it’s a hefty two-hour commute to my office in Rugby Players Ireland in Clonskeagh, Dublin.Working Life: Hannah McCormack, campaign manager, Tackle Your Feelings

Is there a natural treatment I could take?Natural health: Treating throat infections during winter

Ahead of her visit to Cork this week, Chupi recalls teenage summers in the county, a place close to her heart.Chupi is coming to Cork and here's why

A good shortcrust pastry recipe is very handy to have in your repertoire, particularly if you bake a lot.Michelle Darmody's foodproof guide to shortcrust pastry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »