Cat found dead in Belfast park after being set on fire

Police have described the burning of a cat in west Belfast as a “barbaric act”.

The animal was killed and set on fire in Falls Park, officers said.

The remains of the white cat were found by a woman walking in the park at around 10.30am on Saturday.

Sergeant David McKinley said: “At this time it appears as though the animal has been killed and then set alight.

“This was a barbaric act and I am appealing to local people to assist us in identifying those involved.”

He urged anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number 540 of May 16.