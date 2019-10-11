Castleisland residents in planning row over nearby asphalt factory

Residents in a rural part of north Kerry have become involved in a planning row with a leading building materials firm over plans for a new asphalt factory near their homes.

Five separate appeals have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the recent decision of Kerry County Council to grant planning permission for the proposed new plant by Roadstone, at its existing quarry at Ballyegan, around 4km west of Castleisland.

The appeals are all being taken by families living near the quarry which has not been in use since 2011.

Roadstone, a division of the CRH group, plans to develop the new facility on the site which had housed two older asphalt plants at various stages in the past. The development proposes to facilitate the use of recycled asphalt products to produce road surfacing materials.

The company sought permission to have operating hours from 6am to 7pm on Monday to Saturday as well as up to 40 days per annum where they could operate outside normal hours to facilitate road works being undertaken at night and at weekends.

It anticipated that such extra times of operation would only occur between March and November.

Roadstone said the new plant will provide employment to two staff with other jobs linked to the transportation and laying of asphalt.

CRH said the facility was needed to service road infrastructure schemes in the region. It claimed the plant will not result in an increase in the movement of HGVs above the peak traffic levels permitted at the quarry of 100,000 truck movements per annum.

Roadstone said it does not believe there will be any significant environmental impact on the 15 households living within 500 metres of the proposed plant and it will also carry out a number of mitigation measures to minimise noise and dust levels as well as visual impact.

However, one objector, Patrick Foran, said he had been subjected to “horrific conditions” from living near the quarry for the past 50 years due to vibrations from blasting, noise and dust. He expressed concern that local people will be overcome by the fumes from the proposed asphalt plant.

Granting planning permission for this development will subject the residents of Ballyegan to horrendous conditions and will impact greatly on their health and quality of life.

“No one should be forced to live in these conditions," Mr Foran said.

Locals also expressed concern of the potential danger of the site and pointed out there had been a large fire at a similar Roadstone facility near Castlebar, Co Mayo in April 2018.

Another appellant, Karina O’Mahony, said it was unclear whether Roadstone also intends to source limestone from the abandoned quarry as some documents on the planning file indicate they have marked out part of the site for excavation and blasting.

“I object to Roadstone operating an industrial plant in a rural community between the hours of 6am and 8am,” Ms O’Mahony said.

A ruling is expected by mid-February 2020.