Cash, mobile phones and fuel seized following searches in Newry and Armagh

Monday, May 13, 2019 - 07:34 PM

Cash, mobile phones and fuel have been seized by police following a series of searches in Newry and South Armagh.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in the operation which was led by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit.

He has been questioned on suspicion of offences relating to possession and concealing criminal property.

In total, nine searches were carried out across the Newry and South Armagh areas on Monday.

Detective Inspector Keith Gawley said more than £50,000 (€57,713) in cash was among the seizures.

“Detectives conducted a number of searches in the South Armagh and Newry areas earlier today, making one arrest and recovering more than £50,000 in cash, mobile phones and documentation,” he said.

“Two lorries and fuel were also seized, along with a related mobile fuel-laundering site.

“We are continuing to appeal to the public to report anything suspicious to us. Get in touch on the non-emergency number 101, or if you think a crime is in progress call 999.”

- Press Association

