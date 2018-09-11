Cash incentives to nursing home residents to rent out their home proposed

Nursing home residents with a vacant home could be offered cash incentives to rent it out.

It is one of a number of new proposals to tackle the housing crisis.

According to the Irish Independent, cash would be offered to people in nursing homes who are on the Fair Deal scheme and have a vacant property they would consider renting out.

Under the scheme, an assessment of income and assets determines how much a client pays towards their nursing home fees.

Figures from the HSE show that almost 14,000 older people avail of the scheme but just 600 of those rent out their home.

At the moment there is little incentive for people as rent is included in the means test that takes 80% of their income

The idea was first floated last year but put on the back burner, but as the housing crisis deepens it is back on the agenda.

Digital Desk