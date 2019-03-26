Casey child sex abuse claim made to diocese

The Diocese of Kerry handled one allegation of sexual abuse of a child by the former Bishop Eamon Casey and the person involved was given counselling, the diocese has confirmed. It did not reveal when the “historical concern” was alleged to have occurred. Eamon Casey was Bishop of Kerry between 1969 and 1976.

Initially, the diocese had refused to comment on whether there had been any complaint about Bishop Casey, who was heavily involved in youth affairs during his tenure in Kerry. It said it did not discuss or disclose individual cases of abuse reported to it as revealing such information could interfere with the work of An Garda Síochána and the child protection services. However, it said all allegations were forwarded to gardaí and Tusla. However, it later confirmed it had conducted an investigation.

“Given that information relating to Bishop Casey is now in the public domain, we can confirm that one historical concern regarding Bishop Casey was received by the Diocese,” said the diocese in a statement. “This information was forwarded to the Gardaí and the HSE and the person concerned was offered support by the Diocese.”

The Diocese of Kerry made full disclosure of all its records in relation to safeguarding in the 2013 Safeguarding Audit carried out by the National Board for Safeguarding in the Catholic Church.

This report shows that 67 allegations were received by the diocese from 1975 to 2013, all of which were reported to the civil authorities. Since 2013, an additional 23 allegations have been received by the diocese and all have been reported to the authorities, said a spokeswoman.