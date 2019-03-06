Case of two Irish men charged with murder in Sydney adjourned

Christopher McLaughlin and Nathan Kelly.

The case of two Irish men charged with the murder of a 66-year-old man in Sydney has been adjourned.

Nathan Kelly, 21, and Christopher McLaughlin, 24, were initially charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm after a man was discovered in a critical condition in the early hours of December 29.

Paul Tavelardis was taken from the scene in the inner west suburb of Summer Hill and died in hospital on Monday.

The pair subsequently had their charges upgraded to murder.

The case was heard at Burwood Local Court on Wednesday and adjourned until April 17.

Kelly and McLaughlin, reported to be from Donegal, did not appear.

