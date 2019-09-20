Case invoving Cork teen ruled too serious for district court level

The judge in the juvenile court of Cork District Court refused jurisdiction to deal with the case against a teenager accused of dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to a two-year-old boy last March.

Judge Mary Dorgan decided after hearing an outline of the allegations presented by Detective Sergeant Mary Skehan in the case that it was too serious to be dealt with at district court level.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan applied for the accused to be remanded in detention at Oberstown detention centre to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

The inspector said the Director of Public Prosecutions also consented to a signed plea of guilty being entered in the case should that arise. Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, asked for a copy of the memo of garda interview with the accused to consider the question of whether or not a signed plea of guilty would be entered.

Judge Dorgan put the case back for one week and she also acceded to an application by Mr Burke to direct the preparation of psychological assessment of the defendant in Oberstown.

Det Sgt Skehan said the injured party – a two-year-old boy - was hospitalised at Temple Street Children’s Hospital for seven weeks for treatment for a head injury and other injuries following the incident on March 25 at a housing estate in Cork was still in rehabilitation.

Ten charges were brought against the accused. The most serious is one of dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm. Further charges relate to allegedly failing to remain at the scene and driving a defective vehicle.

Det Sgt Skehan testified yesterday that the car parked in a housing estate could be heard revving loudly for about three minutes, attracting the attention of residents in surrounding houses.

When a third passenger got into the car he began to drive out of the estate at excessive speed, with witnesses hearing the sound of spinning tyres, it was alleged.

It was alleged that took off at high speed striking the two-year-old toddler and leaving the scene without ever calling for medical assistance for the infant or reporting the incident.

The defendant is not identified as he is a juvenile. The injured party is not identified because of provisions of the Children’s Act.

Some charges were struck out and re-served on the defendant for technical reasons yesterday.