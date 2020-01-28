Case dismissed against woman alleged to have breached barring order against man while living on same island

A judge has dismissed a charge that a woman breached a barring order against her former partner on the island where they both live, in a case in which the man alleged she said: "Me and my people will destroy you".

The case, heard before Skibbereen District Court, also involved allegations that the woman had driven her car into the back of the man's vehicle outside a shop. Neither party can be named by court order, while Judge James McNulty also ordered that the island not be identified.

The court heard that the man and woman are parents of a young child attending school on the island.

Last June he secured a barring order against the woman. Her subsequent attempt to secure a 'moving away' application last September was unsuccessful.

While she appealed that decision, it meant that she had to stay at a separate property, owned by the man, during the week when she visited to see their child.

The court heard it was in the context of these proceedings that the alleged criminal breach of the barring order took place.

The man alleged that the woman first gave him the middle finger as she approached him in a car.

He told the judge that in the shop she then threw two packets of panadol at him, as well as a coffee stirrer, and queried whether he was recording her on his phone. He alleged she told him: "Me and my people will destroy you."

Afterwards, he claimed his ex-partner drove her car into the rear of his vehicle. He said there was a thud but there were no injuries and the car did not need to be repaired.

The man also claimed that the woman had alleged he had previously sexually assaulted her.

Junior Counsel Kenneth O'Sullivan, for the woman, rejected the man's evidence as "completely rambling" and said he did not state he had felt threatened in a situation where it was "unavoidable" that they would run into each other on an island.

Judge McNulty said there were "salient facts" that offered context in a "sad case". He referenced the age gap between the pair and the fact they have a child together.

He said in the previous "lengthy" family law proceedings, the court heard the relationship deteriorated. "The sad truth is while they shared a house for more than eight years, they did not share a bed for all that time," he said, adding that the woman's claim of sexual assault was made "possibly in anger".

The man ended the relationship and the woman had felt "physically, sexually and emotionally rejected, abandoned and neglected by him".

She had claimed his personal hygiene was "appalling" and that he was a heavy drinker and controlling. He had complained of irrational conduct and verbal and physical abuse from her, including a threat to kill, having coffee thrown at him and on one occasion, being bitten.

The judge said the moving away application had been refused "at this time" and in retrospect it was probably not such a good idea that the woman was effectively required to be on the island for the sake of her child and staying in a property owned by the man.

"She did not have many places to go," he said.

He recounted the allegations made by the man and said in all the circumstances the court would not find it possible or safe or just to convict, and he dismissed the charge.