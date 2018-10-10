Home»Breaking News»ireland

Case against man accused of sexually assaulting weeks-old baby adjourned

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 - 12:06 PM

The case against a man accused of sexually assaulting a weeks-old baby in Northern Ireland has been adjourned until November 7.

The infant has been in intensive care in hospital.

A 25-year-old man was charged with sexually assaulting a child and grievous bodily harm at Armagh Magistrates’ Court recently following an alleged incident on September 29.

The case was mentioned before district judge Eamonn King at Newry Magistrates’ Court this morning. There was no application for bail.

- Press Association


