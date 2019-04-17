Photos: Cars, Rolexes and knives among items seized in organised crime raids in Cork

Gardaí, members of CAB and officers of the Revenue Commissioners are taking part in a major operation targeting at cracking down on organised crime in Cork.

Eleven properties in Cork were raided this morning by 200 officers as they zoned in on an organised crime gang made up of members of an extended family based in the county.

Part of the haul from today's raids in Cork. Pic: Garda Press Office.

The gardaí said: "This Organised Crime Gang use various Paving, Gardening and Landscaping Businesses to target elderly and vulnerable persons to deceive them of money. They use intimidation to instil fear into their victims and charge exorbitant rates for substandard work.

"They are suspected of extorting large sums of cash from elderly and vulnerable persons for unnecessary work and engage in Theft and Burglary in the areas where they carry out work."

The operation was planned for a number of weeks.

High-powered vehicles were seized from a property in White’s Cross in the city, while a firm of accountants in Cork was also raided.

The following were seized: 10 vehicles including Toyota HI Lux 181, Toyota Hi Lux 2015 UK Registration, 191 Toyota Landcruiser, Ford Focus Sport 181, Ford Focus 191, Ford Transit Pick up 172, 162 Kia and other vehicles.

€31,500 in cash

Four Rolex watches

Documentation in relation to the ownership of assets, financial documentation, mobile phones and electronic storage devices

They are being examined by CAB experts.

The operation is intelligence-led and followed ongoing surveillance of individuals. It got underway at 6am.

The parties targeted have been involved in robberies, burglaries and handling of stolen property.

The 11 properties raided were seven houses, a plot of land and three professional premises in Co. Cork.

They may have links to Dublin-based gangs. No arrests have been made.