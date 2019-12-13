Cars filmed ramming each other in Cork city estate

Community leaders have appealed for witnesses to contact gardaí after footage emerged yesterday of two cars involved in a ramming incident ramming each other on the northside of Cork City.

Two video clips, each just under a minute long, show the drivers of a people carrier and a smaller car ramming each other in their cars in a housing estate in the Glen area of the city.

The clips were posted on social media and distributed through messaging apps before lunchtime.

The car engines can be heard revving and smoke can be seen billowing from burning tyres as both cars ram each other head-on. The driver of the people carrier tries to drive the other car back several feet before the smaller car reverses and thenrams into the people carrier.

At another stage, the smaller car drives at the rear of the people carrier before both cars speed off in separate directions.

It is believed the incident occurred at the junction of Arderin Way, close to St Brendan’s Church and the local community centre.

It was witnessed by a number of people, including at least one person who recorded the event on a mobile phone.

Eyewitnesses suggest that one car is being driven by a man, while a women is behind the wheel of the other.

The ramming incident It was described by local Fianna Fáil councillor Ken O’Flynn as a bizarre, destruction derby-type incident.

Labour councillor John Maher urged people to contact gardaí rather than share the footage online.