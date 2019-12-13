News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cars filmed ramming each other in Cork city estate

Cars filmed ramming each other in Cork city estate
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, December 13, 2019 - 07:35 AM

Community leaders have appealed for witnesses to contact gardaí after footage emerged yesterday of two cars involved in a ramming incident ramming each other on the northside of Cork City.

Two video clips, each just under a minute long, show the drivers of a people carrier and a smaller car ramming each other in their cars in a housing estate in the Glen area of the city.

The clips were posted on social media and distributed through messaging apps before lunchtime.

The car engines can be heard revving and smoke can be seen billowing from burning tyres as both cars ram each other head-on. The driver of the people carrier tries to drive the other car back several feet before the smaller car reverses and thenrams into the people carrier.

At another stage, the smaller car drives at the rear of the people carrier before both cars speed off in separate directions.

It is believed the incident occurred at the junction of Arderin Way, close to St Brendan’s Church and the local community centre.

It was witnessed by a number of people, including at least one person who recorded the event on a mobile phone.

Eyewitnesses suggest that one car is being driven by a man, while a women is behind the wheel of the other.

The ramming incident It was described by local Fianna Fáil councillor Ken O’Flynn as a bizarre, destruction derby-type incident.

Labour councillor John Maher urged people to contact gardaí rather than share the footage online.

READ MORE

Almost 11,000 children missing out on meals as schools forego grants to feed students

More on this topic

Gardaí satisfied Haulbowline fire started accidentallyGardaí satisfied Haulbowline fire started accidentally

No adverse effect on health of cows kept near Cork pharmachem hubNo adverse effect on health of cows kept near Cork pharmachem hub

Locals win planning row over telecom mast in WatergrasshillLocals win planning row over telecom mast in Watergrasshill

Remaking a city centre: Plan will work if rules enforcedRemaking a city centre: Plan will work if rules enforced


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Man charged over ATM thefts in Co AntrimMan charged over ATM thefts in Co Antrim

589 people are waiting on trolleys589 people are waiting on trolleys

Sports minister open to 'constructive suggestions' over possible FAI splitSports minister open to 'constructive suggestions' over possible FAI split

Three arrested in connection with Lucan murderThree arrested in connection with Lucan murder


Lifestyle

Ciara McDonnell talks to four high-profile people about their festive traditions and favourite tracksHere's what has these famous faces rockin’ around the Christmas tree

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »