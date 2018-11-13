Cars, drugs and gun among items seized in Dublin and Meath raids

Stolen cars, an air rifle, cash, jewellery, and electronic devices have all been seized in a series of raids in Meath and Dublin.

Seven searches, involving the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), have been carried out this morning in homes in Ashbourne, Navan and in offices in Dublin.

The CAB investigation centres on an organised crime gang based in Co Meath made up of members of one family.

Around 80 officers were deployed on this search operation.

Three stolen cars were among eight vehicles seized along with €1,500 and ecstasy worth around €2,500.

The following was seized: Three stolen vehicles: Toyota Landcruiser, Toyota Hi Lux, Toyota Avensis;

Four vehicles were seized for having marked gas oil (Green Diesel);

One vehicle was seized as evidence in connection with the theft of another SUV in Cork;

Drugs (Ecstasy) to the value of €2,500 was seized;

Assorted plant, machinery and tools (including a topper/mulcher) was seized;

€1,500 in cash was seized;

An air rifle was seized;

Jewelry, documents, mobile phones and electronic devices were seized.

An investigation is being conducted in the theft of electricity from the national grid.

One man was arrested on a warrant issued by the District Court.

Documentation in relation to the ownership of assets, financial documentation, mobile phones and electronic storage devices were seized and are currently being examined by bureau officers.

CAB Revenue bureau officers are also investigating the tax situation in relation to each of the targets.

CAB social welfare bureau officers are investigating social welfare issues that arise in relation to the targets.

Digital Desk