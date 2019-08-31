News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cars and house damaged by fire in Traveller feud

Cars and house damaged by fire in Traveller feud
By Anne Lucey
Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Two cars and a house were damaged by fire in a further serious eruption of an ongoing dispute between settled Traveller families in Killarney, Co Kerry.

Gardaí and the emergency services were called to two scenes in Ballyspillane at around 2.30am yesterday morning.

A 2018 car, parked in a driveway, was on fire and the blaze had caught the front porch area of the two-storey house. It is understood that four people were inside, including a grandfather, a grandmother as well as their son. A daughter was visiting them overnight and all were asleep in the house at the time of the attack.

A second car at a separate address in Ballyspillane was also set alight and badly damaged.

Killarney gardaí were yesterday seen taking drums of petrol from a house also in the eastern part of Killarney.

Local councillor Donal Grady has called for a stronger garda presence, saying the latest incidents were connected to the ongoing feud and both sides needed to stop.

The councillor has previously called for the army to be sent into Ballyspillane.

“There was a further serious incident about five weeks ago,” he said.

In July, a number of women were involved in a punch-up outside a retail premises in Killarney and, following this, rival gangs arriving in cars faced each other off in the estate.

In April, a family had to flee their home following an attack. Home-made weapons have also been confiscated.

The feud is believed to have evolved from a minor dispute around two years ago.

Legal sources say a number of people will be before the courts in the coming months. The charges being brought include assault, threatening and intimidating behaviour, and public order issues.

Yesterday, Supt Flor Murphy of Killarney gardaí said “extensive efforts” to resolve issues were under way by both the gardaí and Traveller agencies.

“Extensive efforts are being made with a view to resolving issues. The garda investigation and efforts to resolve matters is fully supported by the Traveller Mediation Service who are also involved. Gardaí will continue their investigations.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

READ MORE

'What cost do we put on a life?' asks son of woman who died after ambulance delay

More on this topic

Kerry councillors create stink about village sewerageKerry councillors create stink about village sewerage

Swimming bans lifted at beaches in Kerry and ClareSwimming bans lifted at beaches in Kerry and Clare

Major water pipe bursts for second time this summer in FarranforeMajor water pipe bursts for second time this summer in Farranfore

Brubeck brings a bit of jazz to Valentia IslandBrubeck brings a bit of jazz to Valentia Island

TOPIC: Kerry

More in this Section

Riot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in GlasgowRiot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in Glasgow

Garda, 20s, arrested after alleged cash theft at stationGarda, 20s, arrested after alleged cash theft at station

Here's how this weekend's weather is shaping upHere's how this weekend's weather is shaping up

Hard border post-Brexit could provoke bomb attacks, Shane Ross warnsHard border post-Brexit could provoke bomb attacks, Shane Ross warns


Lifestyle

The Oscar-winning actor on his legacy, his philosophy of acting — and his search for the Holy Grail. By David Marchese.Nicolas unCaged: Acting, legacy and his search for the Holy Grail

Forty years after Alien was released, Suzanne Harrington pays tribute to Lieutenant Ellen Ripley — one of the greatest female protagonists in cinema history.Alien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you scream

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »