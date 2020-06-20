Carrigtwohill, Cork — the ultimate success story in welcoming 'new Irish'

Ahmad Hazimeh and Rawan Kateb and their children Eman and Zayd relaxing in the garden in Co. Cork.

A small town in Cork has been hailed as "the ultimate success story" for its success in the integration of refugees and "new Irish".

Carrigtwohill, with a population of around 5,000 people, is now home to people of around 40 different nationalities and won a Pride of Place Award in 2017 for its integration work.

The Kateb family is one which has benefitted from this work — they say their transition to Ireland could not have been done without the help of everyone in the town, from the local GP and dentist, to the primary school, the Family Resource Centre and the Men's Shed.

Ahmad and his wife Rawan, their daughter Iman, 12, and son Zaid, 8, left Syria at the beginning of the civil war, and fled to nearby Lebanon before coming to Ireland, and landing in Cork more than a year ago.

Ahmad was self-employed with his own electrician and plumbing business in a town outside Damascus, and has been married to Rawan for 14 years.

"At the beginning of 2011, we started seeing soldiers with guns coming into the village, kidnapping people and decided it was time to leave," he said.

"We lived near the border and moved to Lebanon, where we stayed for eight years, but we were unable to work because of our refugee status. Lebanon was not good, there were people there who didn't want refugees — like every country. They were saying we were taking their jobs, they treated us very badly. I got local handy man jobs but it wasn't a good place to live."

Through the UN resettlement scheme and the Irish Department of Justice, the family was given the option to come to Ireland as refugees, and through the local St Vincent St Paul society and the Government's community integration fund, the parish secured a rented house for them in Carraigtwohill where they have lived for more than a year.

"Ahmed is now a member of the local men's shed group, where one neighbour described him as "a great man with his hands — he could build you anything, and it helps with his English too, to get over the barrier".

"I had looked up Ireland on the internet, I only knew about pints of Guinness and red hair before that," Ahmed said.

From what I see, I don't want to go back to Syria, I would like to stay here and start working when I'm allowed, I like to help. We've been helped very much and feel very welcome. I love it here, except for the Irish food and the rain.

Ahmad's daughter Iman says she prefers Ireland to Lebanon: "Lebanon was not so good, the teachers in Ireland are so nice, and everyone is so nice, but in Lebanon everyone is kind of mean, always shouting at us 'don't talk' and 'don't do that'. I like to do art here at school."

Dr Rola Abu Zeid- O'Neill, member of the community sponsorship committee, and lecturer in UCC says the town's close-knit community celebrates their diversity: "Some of our community are 'new Irish', those who were granted citizenship, some are here with work permits and we have a Direct Provision Centre next to us."

"In Carrigtwohill we have really diverse communities now and we have been working on integration for years. Myself, I am here nearly nine years, I married a Cork man and have an Israeli passport, so my situation is much better than others. We work a lot with the Family Resource Centre, in integration with childcare, after school club, and the different activities they offer."

"It's great, I believe because Carrigtwohill is not a big town, it's a still kind of village, with everyone very close to each other, that makes communities close. In one block you can find six or seven different communities.

"It is a good experience in general in public, if you dig I'm sure you will have some kind of story of racism, but until now we don't have clear racism and I hope we won't have it, because here of the nature of the village isn't like that. I believe these stories also have to be shown in the media because unfortunately only the bad stories get seen or heard.

Mary Carey of the Carrigtwohill Integration Committee says it takes a whole community approach: "We had the local school come on board, they've done really well and settled in very fast, their English is much better than their parents as they learn faster, they're lovely children.

"We were able to get local one-to-one support for English lessons for the parents, and we have an Arabic-speaking person on our committee which has been a huge help as an unofficial translator."

"The dad is a great character in the Men's Shed and that's proved invaluable for him; the mum is part of the wellbeing support group, there were lots of things pulled together.

"It's been a very pleasurable experience, I would encourage other communities to do this absolutely, without the parish and SVP it would've been more difficult but it's worked really well, and I'd be hopeful more communities would do this."



Last year, every county in Ireland was allocated funding for locally-run projects to support the integration of migrants. The projects granted funding are local community-based projects, with a maximum grant amount of €5,000 and a minimum grant amount of €1,000 allocated to any single project.

282 applications were received in 2019 with 124 projects successfully granted funding.

Minister of State with special responsibility for Equality, Immigration & Integration, David Stanton, has announced funding of €500,000 for community integration projects to be carried out in 2020.

The application period runs until Thursday, July 16, 2020.

- Today is World Refugee Day.