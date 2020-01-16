Carmel ‘glad to be alive’ after her car is hit by joyrider in Cork

The woman whose car was blown into the air and spun 180 degrees after a joyrider smashed into it during a rampage near Cork city said she’s lucky to be alive.

Carmel Ring, a popular volunteer with Cork City FC in her early 70s, also issued an emotional thank you to onlookers, gardaí, and emergency service personnel who helped her after she was caught up in the terrifying incident near Cork city.

Ms Ring was driving her Suzuki Ignis out of Blackpool Retail Park at around 12pm on Tuesday when a car, believed to have been stolen from the Shandon St area of the city earlier that morning, came speeding towards her head-on.

“It happened in a split second. I just saw this car come out of nowhere,” Ms Ring said yesterday, as she recovered at home.

“For a second, I thought I had driven out the wrong way. Then there was an unmerciful bang and the air-bags deployed.

“The impact lifted my car into the air and spun it around. It came to rest facing back the way I had come. I was told later that some of the shopping I had in the back was sprayed all over the back seat.

“I saw the car that hit me continue on, at speed, and I could see that it was being followed by a van.

“I then remember a man opening the door of my car and dragging me out.

“He said he was afraid it was going to explode. The smoke was probably coming from the airbags.

Emergency services at the scene in Blackpool where the car crashed shortly after it had hit Carmel Ring’s car. Picture: Damian Coleman

“I don’t remember the detail after that but I remember a lady from Boots, Annette, who just happens to know me, came over to help me, and another lady with a young baby stayed with me, and a security man was there too.

“I knew they were talking to me but I don’t remember what they were saying.”

Gardaí arrived within minutes and Ms Ring praised Garda Eric Stafford in particular for the comfort and reassurance he provided before paramedics arrived.

“The paramedics were fantastic too — two ladies called Denise, I think,” Ms Ring said.

“I was taken to Cork University Hospital and was seen immediately. The staff there were just amazing.

I am very shaken by the whole incident. I feel like I’ve been thrown around in a washing machine. I have a lot of bruises and am in pain. I have cracked ribs — but I’m alive and that’s the main thing.

“I just want to thank everyone who helped me and all those who have sent messages.”

The other driver’s car had been involved with collisions on two vans minutes earlier.

It continued after the collision with Ms Ring’s car, mounted a footpath, and crashed into a barrier before the driver fled on foot. The driver of one of the vans struck earlier followed the car and pursued the driver on foot as he fled.

A juvenile was arrested nearby within minutes.