Gardaí are seeking help from the public as they search for a missing woman from Co Carlow.

Anna Reis, 22, was last seen in the Granby Row area of Carlow town at around 7.30pm last night.

She was last seen wearing dark ripped denim jeans, Nike Air Max purple & pink runners, a pink, white & black T-Shirt, and a fur jacket.

Anna is described as being 5 foot 4 inches in height and she has black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station or their local garda station.