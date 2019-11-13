Carlow service station sells winning EuroMillions Plus ticket days after sale of €200k scratch card

A filling station in Tullow, Co Carlow has toasted their second top prize National Lottery win in just a matter of days after they sold the winning ticket for last night’s EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000.

Just days ago, they sold a winning National Lottery scratch card prize worth €200,000.

EuroMillions players in Carlow who purchased their tickets at the incredibly lucky O’Toole’s Service station on the Bunclody Road in Tullow Town are now being urged to check their tickets.

Owner of the Tullow service station, Joe O’Toole, spoke of his delight at selling two top prize National Lottery tickets worth a combined €700,000 within a matter of days.

“We’re just absolutely flabbergasted in the shop and the excitement in the town is absolutely indescribable.

"Only yesterday, I was speaking to the National Lottery about the winning scratch card worth €200,000 which was sold in the recently and late last night, I got another phone call from the National Lottery to confirm this latest win.

I’m still in a state of disbelief, I mean, what are the chances of selling two top prize winning National Lottery tickets in a small country store within a matter of days? It’s just brilliant.

Mr O’Toole is now planning a celebratory event in his store for staff and the local community and he has also called on all of his customers to carefully check their tickets to see if they are the lucky winners.

“We have a very loyal group of local customers who keep the business alive, so we’ll be throwing a huge party in the store today and I’m encouraging anybody in the area to come down to the shop to enjoy the celebrations and of course to check their tickets to see if they are €500,000 richer."

So far in 2019, there have been a 27 winners of the €500,000 EuroMillionS Plus top prize in Ireland.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for last night’s draw were: 05, 13, 22, 39 and 46.