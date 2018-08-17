Carlow girl Shauntelle Tynan is now cancer free after experimental US treatment

Shauntelle Tynan has revealed she is now cancer free after travelling to the US for an experimental treatment.

The brave girl couldn’t help but share the good news with those following her journey on social media.

Still in shock with the news, Shauntelle said how she can't wait for "an exciting and happy future."





The Carlow native tried her best to sum up how she's looking forward to what lies ahead of her.

"The future obstacles I will face will be worth everything I've been through. Now I truly have a chance at life and will keep you all updated to how I grow in the future."

Shauntelle suffered from a rare form of cancer and stole the hearts of the nation when her video to help get her to America for treatment went viral.

The 20-year-old smashed her original target of €500,000 and went on to raise over €750,000.

While in the US receiving treatment Shauntelle and her family were affected by the flooding in Houston as a result of Hurricane Harvey but thankfully made it to safety.

Following on from her good news, she will remain on oral chemo as maintenance for the next 12-18 months, with the family after securing medical care for her in Ireland upon their return.

She'll then have to travel back & forth to Texas three to six monthly initially & yearly for the rest of her life.

Shauntelle has been keeping well-wishers up-to-date about her life through her YouTube channel, saying how she “wants to film the good parts and the bad parts” of living with cancer.

She'll return home with her family on October 18.

Congrats to Shauntelle and her family.