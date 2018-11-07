Home»Breaking News»ireland

Carlow credit union chief seeks injunction preventing dismissal

Wednesday, November 07, 2018 - 05:37 PM

By Ann O'Loughlin

The chief executive of a credit union is seeking an injunction preventing his dismissal for alleged gross misconduct, the High Court heard.

Eugene Kearns, CEO of Carlow and District Credit Union, was granted injunctions restraining his employer from publishing his dismissal and from appointing anyone in his place pending further order.

Mr Justice Tony O'Connor also granted Marguerite Bolger SC, for Mr Kearns, permission to serve at short notice intention to bring proceedings injuncting his dismissal.

Ms Bolger said he was told last Friday he was being dismissed for purported gross misconduct. He strongly denies the claim.

In a one-side-only represented application, Ms Bolger said his client sought undertakings from the credit union in relation to the publication of his dismissal and his replacement but they were not forthcoming.

The judge said the case could come back to court on Friday.


KEYWORDS

courtcredit unionCarlow

Related Articles

Cork-born man to be extradited to Netherlands next month in connection with alleged roof-repair scam

Supreme Court rejects quarry owner's appeal over €453k award to man whose foot was crushed

Russian tycoon who owns Monaco football club charged in corruption case

New jury to be sworn in for trial of Cork man accused of murdering woman in 2016

More in this Section

Woman dies following crash in Dundalk

Café owner urges Cork traders to stop complaining about Patrick's Street car ban

Hyde Park bomb accused remanded in custody over murder of UDR soldiers

MEP Brian Hayes leaving politics 'for family and professional reasons'


Breaking Stories

Power dressing: How women have styled suits over the decades

6 amazing health benefits of seasonal Brussels sprouts

5 short European stays to blow the winter blues away

Today's teens are living in the shadow of going viral

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 22
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »