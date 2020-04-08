Carlow car accident leaves three people in serious condition

Three people are in a serious condition in hospital after a car accident early this morning.

The accident happened at The Forge Cross, Castlemore, Tullow, Co. Carlow at around 2am this morning..

Gardaí said that a car left the road and hit the corner of a house on the crossroad of the Rathoe Road and Castlemore Road.

All three people in the car were aged in their 20s and were rushed to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny where their condition is described as serious.

The road was closed for a forensic examination, but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 1.30am and 2.15am this morning who witnessed the collision, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage or who can assist Gardaí to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059 - 9161122, The Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.