Carlow boy dies in hospital after collision with jeep while cycling

A 10-year-old boy who was critically injured when his bicycle was in collision with a jeep and horsebox in Co. Carlow has passed away.

Named locally as Adam Lyons, 10, from just outside Borris, Co Carlow, he is understood to have been cycling with two other friends when he was hit by a jeep and horse-box in the Ballymartin area on the Borris to Fenagh road at around 1.30pm.

The 10-year-old’s friends were also involved in the collision but were not injured and were cycling less than a kilometre from their isolated home.

Emergency services including gardaí from Borris, Carlow, Graiguenamanagh and Thomastown along with an ambulance from Kilkenny attended the scene.

However, his injuries were so grave that he was airlifted to Temple Street children’s hospital in Dublin. Despite frantic efforts to save his life he passed away later on Thursday night.

The driver of the jeep, a local man from the area, was uninjured but is deeply shocked. Both the jeep driver and Adam's parents are well known to each other and both live close to the crash area.

Another serious accident occurred on the same part of the road on Wednesday evening involving three other vehicles while another young cyclist was also injured in a similar accident in the same location three weeks ago. He was injured but not seriously.

The boy's parents Eddie and Heather are being comforted by family and friends and were at their son’s bedside when he passed away.

The family are not originally from the area but settled near Borris around 10 years ago.

A local councillor, who did not wish to be named, said: “The news of a local child passing away following an accident is devastating. It is absolutely horrendous for his family who are just such fantastic people.

“Our thoughts are with the whole family. It is a very close-knit community and everyone is just so upset and numbed after what has happened.” The boy, who has a younger brother, was airlifted to Temple Street hospital in Dublin for urgent treatment where he was described at the time to be in a critical condition.

A garda spokesperson earlier said: “The cyclist, a male child, was airlifted from the scene to Temple Street Hospital. His condition is described as critical.

"The section of road between Borris and Garyhill is closed for a technical and forensic examination.

"Drivers are asked to take care in the area and follow the diversions.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, especially those who have dashcam footage are asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620."