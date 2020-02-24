News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Carer who stole €41k from grieving pensioner gets suspended sentence in order to pay it back

Laura Pennick outside court in 2016. Pic: Courtpix
By Isabel Hayes and Sonya McLean
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 03:21 PM

A carer who stole €41,000 of inheritance money from a grieving pensioner whose sons were shot dead has been given a suspended sentence on condition that she pay back the victim in full.

In Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today, Judge Melanie Greally gave Laura Pennick (aged 33) a three-year suspended sentence on condition that she continue putting aside €100 a week to repay Marie McNally the stolen inheritance money.

A total of €20,500 has already been paid over and it is estimated that it will take Pennick a further four years to fully re-reimburse the woman.

The judge said she was prepared to give Pennick extra time after Derek Cooney BL, prosecuting, submitted that Ms McNally wanted all of her money back.

In November 2016, Judge Greally put the matter back so that Pennick could save €100 a week for her victim.

At that sentence hearing, Ms McNally jumped to her feet to ask Judge Greally for permission to speak, saying she was “bursting to say something”.

“She took advantage of me when my sons were shot,” Ms McNally told the court. “She robbed me of every penny I had. She took that money from me when I was sick. She's a liar.”

Mother-of-two Pennick, with an address in Bride Street, Dublin, pleaded guilty to thefts totalling €41,935 from Ms McNally between January 2010 and December 2012.

The court previously heard that Pennick befriended Ms McNally when she was living two doors away from her in Finglas. Ms McNally's two sons had been killed and she was in ill health at the time.

Ms McNally’s son, Alan, was shot dead in the Cappagh Nua pub in Finglas, North Dublin in 2012, three years after his older brother Graham was killed.

Pennick became Ms McNally's “unofficial carer” and started collecting her pension and paying her bills. She had access to Ms McNally's ATM cards and two bank accounts, including one which contained Ms McNally's inheritance from the sale of her late mother's house.

Garda Colin Rourke said Pennick made a number of withdrawals ranging from “very small amounts up to €600”. She spent the money on “home improvements, fashion purchases, home furnishings, home appliances and holidays”, he said.

When questioned by gardaí following Ms McNally's discovery of the loss, Pennick said she had financial worries of her own and needed to do it. Damien Colgan SC, defending, said Pennick owed money at the time to “individuals” who made “real threats” against her.

She has 29 previous convictions including five theft convictions. One of these involved the theft of €1000 from her previous employer, JD Sports.

