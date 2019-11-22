News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Carer of the Year winners announced

Carer of the Year winners announced
11-year-old Hailey Golden getting her award this morning.
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, November 22, 2019 - 04:41 PM

Carer of the Year Marcin Filak, whose wife Ola has locked-in syndrome, says her greatest wish is to hug her children.

The mother of two suffered a catastrophic brain stem stroke in November 2017, just three weeks after her two-year-old daughter Anastasia was born.

Ola cannot move or speak and now communicates through eye movements.

The couple, who are originally from Poland, moved to Ireland in 2016. They have an older child, Piotr, 13, who has autism.

Marcin from Kildalkey, County Meath, made her dream to come home a reality and is now working hard on granting her wish to hug her children.

His mother, Anna Filak, looked on proudly when he received his award from broadcasters and patrons of Family Carers Ireland, Marty Whelan and Mary Kennedy.

“I am so proud of Marcin because he is a good son,” said Anna.

Ola spent a year and a half in hospital and every day Marcin was by her side. He quit his job as a farm equipment engineer and undertook extensive training to be able to meet his wife's care needs at home.

“We fought to get Ola home because she likes to see the children. Ola is a great fighter and has a good sense of humour. She is a lovely girl,” said Anna.

Ola's wish is to give a hug to her kids so every day we try to give her physiotherapy to make it come true.

One young person from each province was also recognised for the care they give to a family member.

Munster Young Carer of the Year, Lily Power, 19, from Ballincollig, Co Cork, cares for her mother, Catryn, who has Parkinson's disease.

READ MORE

Hunger-striking grandmother ‘unimpressed’ after meeting minister

Catryn, a former Cork County archaeologist, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease shortly before Lily was born.

Lily said her mum nominated her for the award but was unable to attend the presentation.

“She lights up my world,” Catryn wrote when nominating her daughter, who is also supported by several carers.

“I don't know if I deserve the award but it is nice to be appreciated. I love looking after my mum. It has been that way for the past few years and since her condition deteriorated I am caring for her a lot more," said Lily.

Lily helps with all her mother's personal care as well as running the household. As her mum's condition has deteriorated, Lily has provided more care.

The youngest carer to receive an award was Hailey Golden, 11, from Balla, Co Mayo, who looks after her three brothers who have special needs.

Hailey has learned to use the Irish sign language, Lámh, and Picture Exchange Communication.

"She is the light of our lives," said her mother, Amanda, who nominated Hailey for the title of Connacht Young Carer of the Year.

We think she is amazing and we just want other people to know how brilliant she is too. We would not be able to function without her.

Hailey wants to be a speech therapist when she grows up so she can help people like her brothers to learn to speak.

Munster Carer of the Year, Jeremiah O'Donovan from Capwell Road, Cork, cares for his 86 year old mother, Lucy, who is blind and his brother, James, who has mental health issues.

“I just thank God that I am able to look after my family. It is a labour of love. It is hard at times but it is also fulfilling.”

    The 2019 Netwatch Young Carers of the Year:

  • Munster: Lily Power (18) from Co. Cork who has been caring from a very young age for her mum who has Parkinson’s.

  • Ulster: Áine Grant (20) from Co. Donegal who cares for her mum Nuala who was diagnosed with early onset dementia two years ago.

  • Leinster: Matthew McCartin (17) from Co. Wexford who has been caring for his dad since he was five years old. His Dad now has advanced Parkinson’s Disease with dementia and is wheelchair bound.

  • Connacht: Hailey Golden (11) from Co. Mayo who has three brothers with special needs. She has learned ‘Lámh’ and Picture Exchange Communication and helps to feed and dress them and to use their speech devices.

READ MORE

Children locked into bedrooms with no light: Cork mother, 30, to appeal six jail month sentence for cruelty

More on this topic

Report reveals how many of 355,000 family carers in Ireland's deal with abusive behaviourReport reveals how many of 355,000 family carers in Ireland's deal with abusive behaviour

Protest over carers' crisis: 'I don't feel I'm allowed be a parent to all three of my children'Protest over carers' crisis: 'I don't feel I'm allowed be a parent to all three of my children'

Family carer's group calls for budget increase to tackle 'postcode lottery'Family carer's group calls for budget increase to tackle 'postcode lottery'

70% increase in number of carers diagnosed with depression in last 10 years70% increase in number of carers diagnosed with depression in last 10 years


TOPIC: Carers

More in this Section

Man who continues to deny any part in armed post office robbery jailed for 12 years Man who continues to deny any part in armed post office robbery jailed for 12 years

Woman who claimed late husband was given penicillin despite allergy settles action against hospitalWoman who claimed late husband was given penicillin despite allergy settles action against hospital

Locked in without lights as mother went drinking: Cork woman, 30, jailed for cruelty to her three young childrenLocked in without lights as mother went drinking: Cork woman, 30, jailed for cruelty to her three young children

Hunger-striking grandmother ‘unimpressed’ after meeting ministerHunger-striking grandmother ‘unimpressed’ after meeting minister


Lifestyle

REVIEW: This superb adaptation of A Christmas Carol puts a contemporary twist on Dickens' classic tale, writes Alan O'RiordanReview: A Christmas Carol, Gate Theatre, Dublin

Move over quinoa.Everything you need to know about fonio, the ancient grain we’ll all be eating in 2020

The former heptathlete and all-round super woman chats to Lauren Taylor about how to stay fit in pregnancy and body confidence after a baby.Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill: ‘There’s still a lot of stigma attached to exercising pregnant’

Behaving aggressively is a stage many toddlers go through. The author of The Wonder Weeks explains how parents should deal with kids who kick & bite.Ask an expert: How can I stop my toddler kicking and biting?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »