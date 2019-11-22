Carer of the Year winners announced

Carer of the Year Marcin Filak, whose wife Ola has locked-in syndrome, says her greatest wish is to hug her children.

The mother of two suffered a catastrophic brain stem stroke in November 2017, just three weeks after her two-year-old daughter Anastasia was born.

Ola cannot move or speak and now communicates through eye movements.

The couple, who are originally from Poland, moved to Ireland in 2016. They have an older child, Piotr, 13, who has autism.

Marcin from Kildalkey, County Meath, made her dream to come home a reality and is now working hard on granting her wish to hug her children.

Marcin Filak from County Meath has been named as the National Carer of the Year by Family Carer’s Ireland. Marcin cares for his wife Ola who has locked-in syndrome pic.twitter.com/6XdwLCVdvg — Andrew Lowth (@AndrewLowth1) November 22, 2019

His mother, Anna Filak, looked on proudly when he received his award from broadcasters and patrons of Family Carers Ireland, Marty Whelan and Mary Kennedy.

“I am so proud of Marcin because he is a good son,” said Anna.

Ola spent a year and a half in hospital and every day Marcin was by her side. He quit his job as a farm equipment engineer and undertook extensive training to be able to meet his wife's care needs at home.

“We fought to get Ola home because she likes to see the children. Ola is a great fighter and has a good sense of humour. She is a lovely girl,” said Anna.

Ola's wish is to give a hug to her kids so every day we try to give her physiotherapy to make it come true.

One young person from each province was also recognised for the care they give to a family member.

Munster Young Carer of the Year, Lily Power, 19, from Ballincollig, Co Cork, cares for her mother, Catryn, who has Parkinson's disease.

Catryn, a former Cork County archaeologist, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease shortly before Lily was born.

Lily said her mum nominated her for the award but was unable to attend the presentation.

“She lights up my world,” Catryn wrote when nominating her daughter, who is also supported by several carers.

“I don't know if I deserve the award but it is nice to be appreciated. I love looking after my mum. It has been that way for the past few years and since her condition deteriorated I am caring for her a lot more," said Lily.

Lily helps with all her mother's personal care as well as running the household. As her mum's condition has deteriorated, Lily has provided more care.

The youngest carer to receive an award was Hailey Golden, 11, from Balla, Co Mayo, who looks after her three brothers who have special needs.

Hailey has learned to use the Irish sign language, Lámh, and Picture Exchange Communication.

"She is the light of our lives," said her mother, Amanda, who nominated Hailey for the title of Connacht Young Carer of the Year.

We think she is amazing and we just want other people to know how brilliant she is too. We would not be able to function without her.

Hailey wants to be a speech therapist when she grows up so she can help people like her brothers to learn to speak.

Munster Carer of the Year, Jeremiah O'Donovan from Capwell Road, Cork, cares for his 86 year old mother, Lucy, who is blind and his brother, James, who has mental health issues.

“I just thank God that I am able to look after my family. It is a labour of love. It is hard at times but it is also fulfilling.”