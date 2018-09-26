Care worker unfairly dismissed but WRC says it was reasonable for employer to have cause for concern

By Gordon Deegan

A health service provider sacked a care worker on the basis of eye movements made by a non-verbal patient who alleged to investigators that he was victim of physical and psychological abuse by her.

According to the health care provider, the client became anxious when the care worker’s name was read out.

From the man’s eye movements indicating ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to a series of questions, the investigators concluded that the care worker’s actions towards the man were inappropriate in that she sometimes swore and directed derogatory names at him.

Through the man’s eye movements, he indicated that the care worker was sometimes rough while assisting him to eat or get ready for bed and he indicated that he felt pain when handled by the care worker.

The health provider investigation team concluded on the balance of probabilities that the allegations made by the client were indicative of abuse, including physical abuse, psychological abuse and/or neglect

The care worker - who strongly rejected all allegations against her - was dismissed for gross misconduct after the health care provider concluded that its trust in the care worker was irreparably breached.

The healthcare provider stated that it could not consider any alternative sanctions to dismissal.

The worker sued for unfair dismissal and the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has found that the care worker was unfairly dismissed and ordered the healthcare provider to pay the worker €10,000.

In arriving at the quantum of the award, WRC Adjudication Officer, Emer O’Shea said that she found the healthcare provider’s witness, who participated in the investigation, to be convincing and consequently accept that it was reasonable of the health provider to have cause for concern about the care worker’s care practises.

However, Ms O’Shea found that the dismissal to be unfair as she concluded that no compelling evidence was advanced to demonstrate that staff was appraised of and aware that they were potentially facing dismissal as a non-discretionary sanction in the event of a complaint of abuse being upheld.

Ms O’Shea also found that it was reasonable for the care worker to argue that there was a preconceived belief of guilt may have been present in the disciplinary process.

In her submission, the care worker stated that she worked with the client for 17 years and firstly as a personal assistant and then working directly for the health-care provider.

The woman said that she was shocked at the allegations as she believed that she had a good friendship with the client.

Before she was sacked, the woman told her employer that her length of service and good relationship with the client had not been taken account of, that the client did not speak and that insufficient detail regarding dates and other people were presented to her.

The woman didn't accept that the penalty of dismissal was proportionate to the alleged misconduct and that the disciplinary sanction was excessive.

The worker pointed out that she never had received any other complaint against her and that the allegations against her are out of character with her previous record with her employer.

The woman argued that the facts and circumstance of the case do not justify summary dismissal which was excessive.

She stated that the service user showed no sign of distress when he met her on the floor.

In her findings, Ms O’Shea acknowledged that the questions put to the service user by the investigators were leading, but asked how else could an employer conduct an investigation in circumstances where the service user cannot speak.

Ms O’Shea said that she fully accepted the employer’s contention that the absence of speech should not be a barrier to investigating any complaint of abuse.