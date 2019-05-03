Care worker spared jail for pushing 92-year-old dementia patient

A woman who admitted pushing a 92-year-old woman with dementia by the forehead back into her chair at a nursing home has escaped a conviction for assault.

Edyta Kropidlowska had said she had used force but only to stop the woman from falling forward. Her solicitor told the court that CCTV footage of the incident “does not look fantastic”.

Kropidlowska, of 17 Rosalainn, Gurteenroe in Macroom, had been working at the Carechoice facility in Macroom when the incident happened on April 14 last year.

Macroom District Court was told that one of Kropidlowska’s colleagues saw what occurred and immediately reported it to management.

An internal investigation was then carried out and as a result, Kropidlowska lost her job.

The 49-year-old had denied the charge of assault, but did admit to gardaí and to the court that she had regretted what had happened.

Her solicitor, Jack Purcell, told Judge James McNulty:

When interviewed by the guards she said it was not acceptable.

He said in hindsight she would have got up from her own seat and found another way to ensure the woman stayed in her chair, as she believed at the time the lady was about to fall forwards.

As for the CCTV, Mr Purcell said: “I will admit it does not look fantastic when you look at it first.”

But he stressed that it was “spur of the moment” and in the context where his client was looking after a number of people in a busy TV room.

“There was no way she would have manhandled or rough-handled the lady,” he said, adding that no angry words or terms were used or exchanged.

Mr Purcell also told the court that his client felt she had not received sufficient training, having started and continued at the facility as a general housekeeper.

She did receive a FETAC level 5 qualification last year but her solicitor said “she never received adequate or appropriate training”.

He told the court that a later training course held for staff indicated that in such circumstances residents should be allowed to fall rather than restrained.

On viewing the CCTV footage Judge McNulty said there was a case to answer and noted the DPP had issued instructions for it to proceed. But he said it was “at the lower end of assault”.

Kropidlowska then pleaded guilty, the judge describing what occurred as “the intentional application of force to the person of this elderly lady”.

He said it was “a sharp, sudden application of force with an open hand or palm on the forehead of the lady to push her back very firmly in the chair.”

The court heard a subsequent check by a doctor found no bruising or injuries on the woman, whose son was present in court.

Judge McNulty said Kropidlowska’s actions were not to harm the lady but to save her from harm.

“This is not an assault in the usual sense,” he said.

The judge adjourned the case until July 3 next, indicating that if a contribution of €1,000 was made to the local senior citizens’ association Kropidlowska would receive the benefit of the Probation Act and no conviction would be recorded against her.

The court heard the woman, originally from Poland, has lived in Ireland since 2006, has always worked and had no previous convictions.