News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cardiologist apologises to family of Kerry man who died during heart operation

Cardiologist apologises to family of Kerry man who died during heart operation
File photo
By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 01:40 PM

A consultant cardiologist has conveyed sincere apologies to the family of a Kerry man who died of a heart attack during an angiogram.

The apology was read to the High Court as the family of 68-year-old Brendan O’Sullivan from Ballybunion, Co Kerry settled for €100,000 an action over his care.

Counsel for the O’Sullivan family, Dr John O’Mahony SC read the letter of apology sent by consultant cardiologist John Clarke to the O’Sullivans.

In the letter, Dr Clarke said he would like to convey his sincere apologies to the O’Sullivan family in relation to “the medical, care provided to your late father.”

He also offered sincere condolences to the family.

Dr O'Mahony told the High Court Mr O'Sullivan had attended for an angiogram as part of a routine check up but he unfortunately died of a heart attack.

Mr O’Sullivan’s son Liam of New Road, Ballybunion, Kerry had sued consultant cardiologist John Clarke of O’Connell Avenue, Limerick over the care provided when the pensioner attended Galway Clinic under the care of Dr Clarke on January 5, 2009.

It was claimed that Dr Clarke deviated from the elective procedure and inserted two guide wires, one up through the groin and the other through the neck.

READ MORE

Business Minister travelling to Munster after more than 800 job losses announced in 24 hours

One of the wires, it was claimed dissected an artery and Mr O’Sullivan died of a heart attack.

It was claimed there was a failure to warn Mr O Sullivan of the risks associated with proceeding to a diagnostic cardiac catheterisation and in particular the likelihood a dissection of the artery could take place.

It was further claimed there was a failure to exercise due or proper reasonable care for the safety of the pensioner.

As a result of the death of Mr O’Sullivan who had three children and seven grandchildren, it was claimed his family suffered severe mental distress, loss and damage.

Mr Liam O’Sullivan also suffered nervous shock as a result of being present at his father’s death.

Dr O’Mahony told the court liability had been admitted in the case.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was a good one and he offered his sympathy to the O’Sullivan family on their loss.

READ MORE

Jennifer Garner documents her mammogram to make it 'less scary' for women

More on this topic

'I can never move on': Victim’s mother describes ‘nightmare’ after most wanted killer jailed for life'I can never move on': Victim’s mother describes ‘nightmare’ after most wanted killer jailed for life

Man charged with sexual assault and kidnapping in CavanMan charged with sexual assault and kidnapping in Cavan

Mother who suffocated her child had a 'fixed, false and psychotic view' of autistic conditionMother who suffocated her child had a "fixed, false and psychotic view" of autistic condition

Brother of murdered journalist Veronica Guerin admits possession of child pornographyBrother of murdered journalist Veronica Guerin admits possession of child pornography


Court caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

NI mother prosecuted for buying abortion pills for teen daughter is formally acquittedNI mother prosecuted for buying abortion pills for teen daughter is formally acquitted

Trolley watch figure rises above 550Trolley watch figure rises above 550

Boy, 11, whose service dog won award now fighting cancerBoy, 11, whose service dog won award now fighting cancer

Report reveals rise in number of young children suffering from anorexiaReport reveals rise in number of young children suffering from anorexia


Lifestyle

Steak night just got zingy.How to make Antoni Porowski’s hanger steak with charred limes, fresh chillies and herbs

Seasonal affective disorder is a lot more complex than just mourning the end of summer and being a bit glum. Liz Connor finds out more.Could your winter blues be something more serious? What to do if you’re worried about SAD

Ideal for a quick mid-week meal, eaten in front of Netflix, of course.How to make Antoni Porowski’s cauliflower steaks with turmeric and crunchy almonds

Lacemakers in Limerick want to preserve their unique craft for future generations and hope to gain UNESCO heritage status, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Made in Munster: Lace-making a labour of love rather than laborious industry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »