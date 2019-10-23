Cardiologist apologises to family of Kerry man who died during heart operation

A consultant cardiologist has conveyed sincere apologies to the family of a Kerry man who died of a heart attack during an angiogram.

The apology was read to the High Court as the family of 68-year-old Brendan O’Sullivan from Ballybunion, Co Kerry settled for €100,000 an action over his care.

Counsel for the O’Sullivan family, Dr John O’Mahony SC read the letter of apology sent by consultant cardiologist John Clarke to the O’Sullivans.

In the letter, Dr Clarke said he would like to convey his sincere apologies to the O’Sullivan family in relation to “the medical, care provided to your late father.”

He also offered sincere condolences to the family.

Dr O'Mahony told the High Court Mr O'Sullivan had attended for an angiogram as part of a routine check up but he unfortunately died of a heart attack.

Mr O’Sullivan’s son Liam of New Road, Ballybunion, Kerry had sued consultant cardiologist John Clarke of O’Connell Avenue, Limerick over the care provided when the pensioner attended Galway Clinic under the care of Dr Clarke on January 5, 2009.

It was claimed that Dr Clarke deviated from the elective procedure and inserted two guide wires, one up through the groin and the other through the neck.

One of the wires, it was claimed dissected an artery and Mr O’Sullivan died of a heart attack.

It was claimed there was a failure to warn Mr O Sullivan of the risks associated with proceeding to a diagnostic cardiac catheterisation and in particular the likelihood a dissection of the artery could take place.

It was further claimed there was a failure to exercise due or proper reasonable care for the safety of the pensioner.

As a result of the death of Mr O’Sullivan who had three children and seven grandchildren, it was claimed his family suffered severe mental distress, loss and damage.

Mr Liam O’Sullivan also suffered nervous shock as a result of being present at his father’s death.

Dr O’Mahony told the court liability had been admitted in the case.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was a good one and he offered his sympathy to the O’Sullivan family on their loss.