News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Carbon tax rise sees increase in cost of home heating

Carbon tax rise sees increase in cost of home heating
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 01, 2020 - 08:38 AM

Home heating costs will rise as a carbon tax hike takes effect from today.

The move, which was announced in the budget last October, will see increased carbon tax on home-heating oil, gas, coal and briquettes.

Darragh Cassidy from Bonkers.ie says the cost of an average households annual gas bill will go up by around 14 euro a year.

He said: "What it means now is that the average household gas bill will be going up by €61 a year due to the carbon tax. That's an extra €14 than what it was beforehand.

"If you like to use briquettes, then around 60c in carbon tax goes on briquettes and if you use home heating oil and have a 900 litres tank, €65 for every fill."

The increase in the tax also adds around €2.73 to a 40kg bag of coal.

The carbon tax doesn’t apply to electricity, where the PSO levy is applied.

READ MORE

Man with 'apparent stab wounds' dies in Wexford

More on this topic

Department considered raising carbon tax by €10 in budgetDepartment considered raising carbon tax by €10 in budget

Car sales in Europe get late-year boost helped by incentivesCar sales in Europe get late-year boost helped by incentives

Letter to the Editor: Ireland could pay carbon tax for other jurisdictionsLetter to the Editor: Ireland could pay carbon tax for other jurisdictions

IMF urges carbon hikes from 'large emitting countries'IMF urges carbon hikes from 'large emitting countries'


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

heatingcoaloilgascarbon taxTOPIC: Carbon taxes

More in this Section

Patients with severe Covid-19 infections had ‘abnormal’ blood clottingPatients with severe Covid-19 infections had ‘abnormal’ blood clotting

Taoiseach reveals 'slow and gradual' plan to lift lockdown restrictionsTaoiseach reveals 'slow and gradual' plan to lift lockdown restrictions

Bittersweet delivery for mum who had first Covid-19 positive Caesarian in RotundaBittersweet delivery for mum who had first Covid-19 positive Caesarian in Rotunda

Mary Lou McDonald denies using coronavirus pandemic to score political pointsMary Lou McDonald denies using coronavirus pandemic to score political points


Lifestyle

Irene Feighan speaks to author Liz Nugent about her recovery following a three-month stay in hospital last year.Shape I'm In: Bestselling author Liz Nugent

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »