Caranua fund: State agencies look into supports for abuse victims

Government departments have only just begun consideration of how to provide continued supports to survivors of institutional child abuse after the Caranua fund is wound up.

The inter-departmental committee led by the Department of Education is to consider how best to ensure those who have been affected by the issue receive all available supports.

The closure of applications to the statutory fund run by Caranua from August was announced in May. The fund provides assistance with housing, health, education and other supports.

Details of the deliberations were provided on Thursday to the Oireachtas education committee. It said that complaints continue to be received about the treatment of survivors by Caranua.

As reported in yesterday’s Irish Examiner, committee chair Fiona O’Loughlin TD said they are likely to seek an independent investigation of the organisation in a forthcoming report.

READ MORE: Oireachtas committee likely to request independent investigation into Caranua

Ned Costello, principal officer in the Department of Education’s residential institutional redress unit, said the committee which convenes a number of departments met for the first time on November 5 and will meet again next month.

“What we are doing as a starting point is basically to compile an inventory of all of the various State services and supports that may be of relevance to survivors,” he said.

“And also to look at issues like signposting, and whether those services are sufficiently attuned, and how survivors can best be directed to those services and benefit from them.”

While advocacy groups for institutional abuse survivors were not surprised by Caranua’s announcement in May that it would be closing to new applications, they called at the time for work to ensure that those they represent could continue to be assisted by the State.

The committee heard that a legal challenge has been instigated against the €15,000 limit set by Caranua on the amount it can pay to individual claimants.

TDs and senators were also told that it will now be early next year before the Christian Brothers pay the final outstanding amount to the fund. It still owes over €8m but was awaiting the proceeds of the sale of playing fields at Clonkeen College in Blackrock, Dublin to meet its full commitment to the residential institutions statutory fund.

Caranua has made payments totalling €78m to around 5,000 applicants, hundreds of whom are believed to have received assistance more than once.

But its requests for final applications during the summer resulted in 230 first-time applicants coming forward and there are currently 2,365 applications still to be finalised.