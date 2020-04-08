Car parks at Cork beaches to close for Easter weekend

Car parks at a number of popular Cork beaches will be shut this weekend.

Cork County Council has taken the step after consultation with An Garda Síochána.

It comes as Gardaí launch a nationwide operation to ensure public compliance with the travel restrictions introduced recently as part of Covid-19 public health guidelines.

With the recent spell of good weather and the upcoming long weekend, there are fears the public may reduce their compliance with public health restrictions.

The four entrances to Youghal beach will be closed, as will access to Claycastle and Garryvoe.

The Ballycotton Cliff Walk also remains closed.

In Carrigaline, access to Fountainstown beach is to be closed, while the two public car parks at Garrylucas beach will also close.

In West Cork, Barleycove, Garnish, Tragumna, Lough Hyne, The Warren, Inchydoney lower car park, Owenahincha and Long Strand will all be closed.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said, "Government guidelines are clear that all citizens must limit their leisure and exercise to within 2km of their homes.

"Driving for non-essential purposes is not permitted as part of these public health measures.

"With the good weather and Easter weekend approaching, these closures have been put in place to make it clear that people outside the immediate 2km area should not visit public beaches or other amenities at this time.”

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Ian Doyle, added, “Unfortunately some people continue to venture out and are not adhering to the restrictions currently in place.

"Closing off access to these coastal car parks sends out the message that it is not acceptable to visit places that fall outside of the 2km area of your home.

"We can all still get exercise and fresh air in close proximity to our homes.

"We have collectively been doing a great job so far in staying home and stopping the spread of COVID 19, so let’s keep working together."