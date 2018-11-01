Capital idea as Dublin gets its own Monopoly game

Queues were forming for Dublin properties today even before the pieces were taken out of the box.

Ireland’s capital has now got its very own official Monopoly board!

Mr Monopoly broke off from counting his vast pile at his Mayfair apartment in London to come to Dublin to launch the new game.

All of the traditional Monopoly multi-coloured streets have become leading Dublin landmarks.

The GPO on O’Connell St is the game’s most expensive property at 400 Monopoly dollars, while the Phoenix Park is available for the princely sum of 350 Monopoly dollars.

The game’s makers, Winning Moves, had planned to give the park a lower purchase price, but its value soared after Pope Francis celebrated Mass there in August. Temple Bar, the capital’s tourist magnet, has been placed on a yellow site and can be purchased for 280 Monopoly dollars.

The Ha’penny Bridge is on the game’s lowest ranking, taking into account its ‘ha’penny’ name, while the Molly Malone statue is a steal at just 60 Monopoly dollars.

Players can also go directly to jail not once, but twice! While the original classic Monopoly jail stays in the corner square, Kilmainham Gaol is just two spaces away.

Also on the game board are Dublin Zoo, Dublin Airport, Croke Park and the Aviva Stadium.

The Community and Chance playing cards are largely Dublin-themed, too.

One card sends players on a shopping spree at Arnotts department store. Heart Children Ireland, which supports children and adults with congenital heart defects, landed on a Community Chest spot, following a city-wide public vote.

The charity’s chief executive, Margaret Rogers, said they were delighted to be a part of the new game.

Winning Moves made the unique version of the game under official licence from Monopoly owners, Hasbro.