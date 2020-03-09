News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

CAO system to include more options such as apprenticeships

CAO system to include more options such as apprenticeships
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 09, 2020 - 01:21 PM

There are plans to update the CAO system to include more options such as further education courses.

A paper by the Department of Education is due to be published on the issue shortly.

There is a push to encourage more students to apply to further education courses and apprenticeships.

A draft consultation paper by the Department of Education says the CAO system should meet the standards of all students.

The new application system would include more options such as apprenticeships, according to the Irish Times.

Mary Quirke is a guidance counsellor from Career Confidence and she says there should be a review of the whole structure.

"What needs to be updated is more people's idea of work and courses, what they can study after school, what they can study over their working life span."

It is part of a plan to tackle what some see as a status problem with further education.

This can lead to people regarding it as a "second-best" choice.

President of the Union of Students in Ireland, Lorna Fitzpatrick, says changes to the Leaving certificate need to be considered.

"There needs to be a review in general of the CAO and the Leaving Cert."

The draft paper titled A Tertiary Education System for Ireland is due to be published shortly.

READ MORE

Ireland needs to stop bringing state visitors to Guinness Storehouse - Alcohol Action Ireland

More on this topic

Students advised not to leave CAO applications until last minuteStudents advised not to leave CAO applications until last minute

CAO 2020: WIT ‘Try’ helps students to make better choicesCAO 2020: WIT ‘Try’ helps students to make better choices

CA0 2020: ITs gain new powers to make awardsCA0 2020: ITs gain new powers to make awards

CAO 2020: 3,000 new places open to studentsCAO 2020: 3,000 new places open to students


TOPIC: CAO 2020

More in this Section

'Do the right thing' - Vicky Phelan joins in call for St Patrick's Day cancellation'Do the right thing' - Vicky Phelan joins in call for St Patrick's Day cancellation

Young man in hospital with serious injuries after Dublin attackYoung man in hospital with serious injuries after Dublin attack

Body calls for next govt to prioritise gender pay gapBody calls for next govt to prioritise gender pay gap

Coronavirus: CUH cancels some outpatient appointments; call for cancellation of St Patrick's Day paradesCoronavirus: CUH cancels some outpatient appointments; call for cancellation of St Patrick's Day parades


Lifestyle

Ever since some friends Monica Geller and Co. started sipping frappucinos in Central Perk circa 1995, Ireland’s coffee culture has trended into a mainstay of our daily grind.Travel Notes with Tom Breathnach: Could Macroom become the new Melbourne, or Skibbereen the new Seattle?

Luckily, you don’t need to be a professional make-up artist to recreate these looks at home. By Prudence Wade.6 of the biggest beauty trends to try this season

Don’t let the sun go down on me (until I’ve got my camera ready).The world’s greatest places to watch the sunset – according to travel journalists

The two-metre rule was gleefully ignored in Cork at the weekend as Girl Band played a storming set that embellished their reputation as the most interesting – and possibly the best – group in the country at the moment.REVIEW: Girl Band were magnificent at Cyprus Avenue in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »