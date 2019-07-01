News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CAO Change of Mind deadline for Leaving Cert students this evening

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 01, 2019 - 06:57 AM

Students are being reminded to get their application in for the CAO Change of Mind deadline later today.

They are also being encouraged to take on STEM subjects in college.

The Change of Mind deadline for Leaving Cert students is at a 5.15pm this evening.

It gives them the chance to add, remove or change the order of their course choices.

The CAO is advising students to think carefully about introducing new courses or changing their order of preference at this stage in the application process.

They are being asked to always remember to place their course choices in genuine order of preference.

The Head of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition Mari Cahalane is urging students to think about choosing a career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

"The opportunities that are coming up in STEM for when these young people finish college in three/four/five years time are absolutely immense," said Ms Cahalane.

"A lot of the jobs, actually, that they'll be going in to haven't actually been invented as such yet."

Students are asked to carefully check their application and ensure all of the course codes are correct and listed in order of preference before the deadline this evening.

