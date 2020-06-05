News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

CAO Change of Mind 2020: PLC courses a good option for many

CAO Change of Mind 2020: PLC courses a good option for many
Cork ETB’s colleges and centres for further education and training are offering a wide range of courses due to start in the autumn.
Friday, June 05, 2020 - 09:10 AM

SPONSORED

September seems a long way in the future, but now is the time to plan for new opportunities, to consider exciting possibilities for your future career.

Whether you have just completed your second level education or are contemplating a change in your life or career direction, Cork Education and Training Board's Further Education and Training (FET) courses provide the basis for the future that you wish for yourself.

Cork ETB’s colleges and centres for further education and training are open for enrolment onto a wide and diverse range of courses due to commence in the autumn.

Through our Post Leaving Certificate (PLC) courses, you can study for recognised qualifications in a range of areas including Auctioneering and Digital Design, from Software Development to Sports Science.

With these qualifications, you can progress directly into employment or consider furthering your studies and gaining additional qualifications through progression to linked Higher Education courses.

Maybe you are not sure of the career path you wish to follow; or perhaps dealing with the Covid-19 situation has given you time to pause, to think and reevaluate your options, your aspirations?

PLC courses are an ideal opportunity to explore new opportunities, gain new skills and understandings, and open up new possibilities.

One-year, high quality, full-time programmes leading to qualifications at levels 5 or 6 on the National Framework of Qualifications, they attract a broad range of participants, from 18 to (almost) 80, creating a rich and diverse learning environment designed to stimulate and engage learners in settings that provide smaller classes and high levels of teacher engagement and support.

Eligible participants may receive SUSI grant funding or supports under the Vocational Training Opportunities Scheme (VTOS) while they study.

Make a positive choice for your future today, visit our college websites, find your opportunity and apply online.

More on this topic

The Do’s and Don’ts of submitting a CAO Change of Mind formThe Do’s and Don’ts of submitting a CAO Change of Mind form

CAO Change of Mind 2020: Students embrace online platforms to tackle change of mind process earlyCAO Change of Mind 2020: Students embrace online platforms to tackle change of mind process early

It started in UCC for ‘fearless’ Samantha It started in UCC for ‘fearless’ Samantha

CAO Change of Mind 2020: Five key steps to applications processCAO Change of Mind 2020: Five key steps to applications process


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: CAO 2020

More in this Section

Immigrant Council helped 27 female trafficking victims, including children, last yearImmigrant Council helped 27 female trafficking victims, including children, last year

Micheál Martin: Next few days 'absolutely crucial' in race to form Govt before June deadlineMicheál Martin: Next few days 'absolutely crucial' in race to form Govt before June deadline

Cutting seasonal workers' pandemic payments 'unfair' and 'wrong for the economy', says Pearse DohertyCutting seasonal workers' pandemic payments 'unfair' and 'wrong for the economy', says Pearse Doherty

Police hit out at 'gangster attitude' as they charge teenage girls in connection with Cian English deathPolice hit out at 'gangster attitude' as they charge teenage girls in connection with Cian English death


Lifestyle

Another week, another fiendishly fun test of your arts and showbiz knowledge from Irish Examiner Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll.Scene & Heard: Fun culture quiz

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »