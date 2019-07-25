News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cannabis worth more than €57,000 seized in Dublin Airport

Cannabis worth more than €57,000 seized in Dublin Airport
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 04:01 PM

Cannabis worth more than €57,000 was seized in Dublin Airport yesterday.

Revenue has announced that as a result of an intelligence-led operation, officers in Dublin Airport seized over 2.5kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of more than €57,000.

The illegal drugs were found with the assistance of detector dog Luca, when Revenue officers stopped and searched the checked baggage of a 27-year-old UK national, who was travelling to Barcelona.

Revenue has said that investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

The operation is part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

They say that if businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

READ MORE

Corkman Keith Byrne released from prison in the US

More on this topic

Two men arrested following drug seizure in DublinTwo men arrested following drug seizure in Dublin

Revenue seize cocaine worth over €2.5m in RosslareRevenue seize cocaine worth over €2.5m in Rosslare

€130k worth of drugs seized in Co Kildare€130k worth of drugs seized in Co Kildare

One arrested after €30k worth of drugs seized in Donegal One arrested after €30k worth of drugs seized in Donegal

TOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

Taoiseach will not ask those in Maria Bailey report to waive right to confidentiality Taoiseach will not ask those in Maria Bailey report to waive right to confidentiality

Residents of centre for adults with disabilities in Dublin regularly exposed to 'screaming, pushing', HIQA findsResidents of centre for adults with disabilities in Dublin regularly exposed to 'screaming, pushing', HIQA finds

Man hospitalised after being run down by rampaging bull in ClareMan hospitalised after being run down by rampaging bull in Clare

Appeal court hears 'unusual' argument that dependency on alcohol can diminish person's responsibility for murderAppeal court hears 'unusual' argument that dependency on alcohol can diminish person's responsibility for murder


Lifestyle

JULIEN’S AUCTIONS in Beverly Hills is to present a two-day celebration of Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker, live and online, on October 18 and 19.Auction will celebrate Steely Dan’s co-founder

THIS newly-discovered portrait of Olimpia Maidalchini Pamphilj by DiegoVelázquez sold for £2.49 million (€2,792,559) at Sotheby’s in London this month.Long-lost portrait sells for nearly €3m

About 12,000 people are diagnosed with skin cancer in Ireland every year. Jonathan deBurca Butler visits Boots’ mole screening service where moles are scanned and the results sent away to British labs.Knowing the signs of skin cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »