Cannabis worth €325,000 seized in Sligo

Friday, October 19, 2018 - 12:53 PM

Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €325,000 has been seized in Sligo.

The seizure was made during the search of a house in Ballymore yesterday by gardaí investigating the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Sligo/Leitrim area.

Cannabis herb and other drug paraphernalia were seized as part of the planned operation by gardaí from the Ballymote District who were assisted by the Divisional Drugs and Crime Units.

No arrests have been made in connection with the seizure.

Gardaí say that investigations are continuing.

Cannabis herb seized by gardai yesterday.

