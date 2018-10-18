Home»Breaking News»ireland

Cannabis worth €240,000 seized in separate searches in Limerick and Louth

Thursday, October 18, 2018 - 02:13 PM

Herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €240,000 has been seized in separate operations by Revenue officers in Limerick and Louth.

Yesterday evening, 9kgs of the drug with an estimated street value of €178,000 was seized in Limerick City.

The drugs were found in a package during a search carried out under warrant with the assistance of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Garda Drugs Unit from the Limerick Division.

A 45-year old Nigerian man was arrested at the scene by gardaí. and he was brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice(Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

In a separate operation yesterday morning, 3kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €60,000 was seized in Co Louth.

A 55-year old Irish man was arrested by gardai after the search of a house.

He was brought to Drogheda Garda station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The search was carried out under warrant, by Revenue officers together with the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crimes Task Force.

Investigations are ongoing.

