News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cannabis labelled as 'clothing' and cash seized in two separate raids

Cannabis labelled as 'clothing' and cash seized in two separate raids
The cash seized in Rosslare last Thursday. Pic: Revenue
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 07:14 PM

Two men have been arrested after €220,000 worth of drugs was seized in Dublin.

Around €6,400 in cash was also seized after a van was searched at Rosslare Europort in Wexford.

The 11kgs of cannabis herb was found hidden in packets labelled as clothing at two houses in the Cabra and Finglas areas of Dublin on Friday.

The discovery was part of a joint intelligence-led operation by Gardaí and Revenue officers.

Two men were arrested - a 40-year-old Irishman and a 37-year-old Chinese man - and are being held at Store Street and Cabra Garda Stations under section 2 of The Criminal Justice Act.

Some of the herbal cannabis seized in Dublin on Friday. Pic: Revenue
Some of the herbal cannabis seized in Dublin on Friday. Pic: Revenue

In a seperate operation in Co. Wexford on Thursday, €6,400 in cash, presumed to be for use in criminal activity, was seized at Rosslare Europort after a van was searched en route to Cherbourg.

An Italian man was questioned.

A three-month Cash Detention Order was granted by Judge Gerard Furlong at a special sitting of Waterford District Court on Friday.


drugscash seizurecrime

More in this Section

Taoiseach defends Govt's handling of flood defences as flood-hit counties await further rainTaoiseach defends Govt's handling of flood defences as flood-hit counties await further rain

Snow and ice forecast for the whole country tomorrowSnow and ice forecast for the whole country tomorrow

Carer who stole €41k from grieving pensioner gets suspended sentence in order to pay it backCarer who stole €41k from grieving pensioner gets suspended sentence in order to pay it back

Supreme Court's referral of Dwyer data-retention case 'has important implications for investigation of serious crime'Supreme Court's referral of Dwyer data-retention case 'has important implications for investigation of serious crime'


Lifestyle

Their paths first crossed in the classroom 13 years ago for childhood sweethearts Emma Murphy and Kevin Leahy.Wedding of the Week: Lessons in love started in the classroom for childhood sweethearts

“This podcast features something never previously heard — anywhere, from anyone — the confession tape of an Irish serial killer.'Podcast Corner: Chilling story of an Irish serial killer

Children’s creativity is inspiring, says Helen O’Callaghan.Inspiring creativity: Kids on call for climate essay

'I came here for one thing, and that's to shine. That's why I'm wearing all this sparkly shit.'Review: Mick Flannery and Valerie June, Right Here Right Now festival, Cork Opera House

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »