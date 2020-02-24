Cannabis labelled as 'clothing' and cash seized in two separate raids

Two men have been arrested after €220,000 worth of drugs was seized in Dublin.

Around €6,400 in cash was also seized after a van was searched at Rosslare Europort in Wexford.

The 11kgs of cannabis herb was found hidden in packets labelled as clothing at two houses in the Cabra and Finglas areas of Dublin on Friday.

The discovery was part of a joint intelligence-led operation by Gardaí and Revenue officers.

Two men were arrested - a 40-year-old Irishman and a 37-year-old Chinese man - and are being held at Store Street and Cabra Garda Stations under section 2 of The Criminal Justice Act.

In a seperate operation in Co. Wexford on Thursday, €6,400 in cash, presumed to be for use in criminal activity, was seized at Rosslare Europort after a van was searched en route to Cherbourg.

An Italian man was questioned.

A three-month Cash Detention Order was granted by Judge Gerard Furlong at a special sitting of Waterford District Court on Friday.