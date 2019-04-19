NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Cannabis grow house with drugs worth €50,000 discovered in Co Monaghan

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 19, 2019 - 02:20 PM

Gardaí in Monaghan have discovered a cannabis grow house in the Ballybay area this morning.

Around 100 cannabis plants were found in a wooded area in Larragh.

It is believed the drugs are worth around €50,000.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical exam.

No one has been arrested in connection with the find.

It follows the discovery of a "substantial" grow house in Co Waterford yesterday during which more than 1,000 cannabis plants at various stages of growth with an estimated value of €800,000 were seized.

READ MORE

'Substantial' cannabis grow house discovered in Co Waterford

More on this topic

'Substantial' cannabis grow house discovered in Co Waterford

Drugs worth €100k seized in Dublin

Man, 66, arrested in connection with seizure of €1.5m of cannabis in Dublin

Two men arrested as part of operation into 'drug-related intimidation behaviour' in Co Louth

KEYWORDS

GardaiCannabisMonaghan

More in this Section

Gardaí seek assistance locating missing Waterford man

Four adults and three children rescued after boat ran aground on Lough Derg

Easter Sun-days: Temperatures to reach 23 degrees this weekend

Accused made suicidal threats after release


Lifestyle

Don't miss the Irish Examiner's free glossy Home mag

Rebel insiders share Cork city's hidden treasures

The dos and don’ts of BBQing

Sony Photography Awards: As the winners are announced, here’s 10 top travel shots

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »