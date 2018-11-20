Home»ireland

Cannabis grow-house discovered in north Cork

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 04:10 PM
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Gardaí have seized suspected cannabis plants and cannabis herb worth an estimated €52,700 following a search at a house in north Cork.

The discovery was made at around 7pm last night when gardaí from the Mallow District Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a house in the Ballyviniter area of Mallow.

During the search, they discovered a grow-house containing €26,000 worth of cannabis plants and €26,300 worth of cannabis herb.

The suspected drugs were seized and will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests have been and a garda spokesman said the investigation is ongoing.


