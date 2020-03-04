News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cannabis, cocaine and cash seized by gardaí in Tipperary

Items seized by gardaí in Tipperary. Photo: An Garda Siochána
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 08:33 AM

Two people have been arrested after gardaí seized €47,500 of suspected drugs and €3,900 in cash in Bansha, Co. Tipperary.

At around 10.30am yesterday, gardaí executed a search warrant at a house in Basha.

Gardaí from Tipperary Town Garda Station, the divisional drug unit and the southern region dog unit carried out the search and seized €30,000 of suspected cannabis and €17,500 of suspected cocaine, which will now be sent for analysis.

€3,900 in cash, three weighing scales, bags, mobile phones and a knuckle duster were also seized during the course of the search.

A man in his late teens and a woman in her mid-30s were arrested at scene and brought to Tipperary Town Garda Station.

They were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 and have since been released.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Drugs Cash Garda Tipperary

