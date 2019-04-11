Cannabis addiction delays lewd act sentencing

A young Cork man who was observed masturbating behind two young women visiting the city had sentencing put back yesterday for him to deal with his cannabis addiction.

Judge Con O’Leary also wanted to find out if a suitable psychological service could be identified for the young man.

The judge had a warning for the accused, Gavin Kidney: “He showed disregard for previous efforts to help him. If that continues, the only option will be imprisonment.”

Defence solicitor Daithí Ó Donnabáin said: “While he has not been sentenced yet there is a certain ignominy associated with the offence itself.

“His habitual indulgence in cannabis and lack of pro-social structure in his life — referred to in the probation report — were not of assistance to the situation.”

Sentencing was adjourned until April 25.

Inspector Ronan Kennelly previously outlined that on August 3, 2017, at 8pm, Detective Garda Robert McCarthy was off duty and made a call identifying Gavin Kidney who was known to him.

Det Garda McCarthy observed Gavin Kidney walking in what he described as a side to side manner. Det Garda McCarthy slowed his car almost to a halt.

“Det Garda McCarthy observed Gavin Kidney clearly masturbating behind the two young ladies. The ladies did not appear to be aware of what was happening,” Insp Kennelly said.

The inspector said the accused was 25ft to 30ft behind the two young women.

There was no contact of any kind between the accused and the two women.

Other members of An Garda Síochána carried out the investigation. The two women were never identified.

The inspector said it was believed they were foreign and possibly students.

Gavin Kidney, aged 24, of 26 Liffey Park, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge contrary to The Criminal Justice (Sexual Offences) Act.

He also admitted having a nodge of cannabis for his own use on that occasion and on two other occasions when he was stopped and searched in March and April 2018.

Insp Kennelly said the accused had three previous convictions for having drugs for his own use and two arising out of similar acts of indecency.

Judge Con O’Leary expressed concern about the repeat nature of the offending.

All occurred in the Montenotte area.