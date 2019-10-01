Cancer survival rates rise sharply since ’90s but men still at higher risk than women

Five-year survival rates in Ireland for those diagnosed with aggressive cancers have risen sharply since the mid-90s — but men are still far more likely than women to get cancer and to die of it, a study shows.

The annual report of the National Cancer Registry reveals that survival rates have risen to 63% for men compared to 60% for women, up from 39% in men and 46% in women diagnosed during 1994-1999.

The report shows that, overall, survival for Irish cancer patients continues to improve, and significant survival improvements are evident for most types of cancer.

Cancer is the most common cause of death here, accounting for almost 31% of deaths in 2016. An annual average of 9,020 deaths from invasive cancer occurred during 2014-2016.

Lung cancer was the leading cause of cancer death in both sexes, accounting for 20% of cancer deaths in women and 22% in men. The risk of dying of cancer was about 32% higher for men than for women.

The Irish Cancer Society (ICS) described the findings as stark and worrying, and highlighted the need for a renewed focus on men’s health.

Donal Buggy, head of services for the ICS, said: “These figures could not be clearer. Men in Ireland are much more likely to get, and die from, cancer. An estimated 12,769 males are diagnosed with an invasive cancer each year, compared to just over 11,000 for women. When adjustments for age are made, this means an increased risk of getting cancer of almost a quarter.

“If we look at mortality, the numbers are even more worrying. The report states that the risk of dying from cancer was about 32% higher for men than for women.”

Mr Buggy said it was vital that collective action is taken to address this disparity.

“It is vital that we all take collective action on it,” he said. “Men’s health needs a renewed focus and funding by the State for cancer prevention programmes.

“We also need further research into what the barriers are for men when it comes to choosing healthy behaviours or accessing healthcare and screening.”

After non-melanoma skin cancer, the most common cancers in men are prostate cancer, bowel cancer, and lung cancer.

“I would urge all men to be aware of the early signs of cancer and to take immediate action if they notice any changes in their body,” said Mr Buggy.

“When cancer is caught early, your chances of surviving it are much higher.”

Reflecting population growth and survival gains, the report shows that the number of people living with and beyond cancer (cancer prevalence) continues to grow. There were an estimated 180,000 people living after a diagnosis of invasive cancer other than non-melanoma skin cancer at the end of 2017. Breast cancer accounted for nearly a quarter of cancer survivors (23%) followed by prostate cancer (21%), and colorectal cancer (12%).

Comparisons with six other high-income countries across three continents, as part of the International Cancer Benchmarking Partnership’s research, show Ireland has seen the greatest improvements in survival of any of the seven countries for oesophageal and stomach cancers, and the second highest improvement for rectal and lung cancers. However, Ireland had the second lowest improvement for pancreatic cancer.

Anyone with concerns about cancer can call free on 1800 200 700, call into one of 13 Daffodil Centres, or visit cancer.ie.