Cancer support groups create new service for sufferers during Covid crisis

Organisations providing cancer support have joined forces to create a new service aimed at patients trying to navigate life through their illness during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Together 4 Cancer Concern was launched by the Irish Cancer Society, the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP), and Cancer Care West to build what the organisations call “a virtual community of care for people who are struggling with the emotional and psychological effects of living with cancer” at the moment.

The free and confidential service includes a panel of experienced cancer counsellors, with connections to community cancer support centres across the country and a team of clinical psychologists from Cancer Care West.

Psychological support and counselling to anyone affected by cancer in these uncertain times. This national service is open now to people affected by cancer including their family & carers #Together4Cancer @hseNCCP @cancercarewest @IrishCancerSoc pic.twitter.com/zV0JLgMq3u — Louise Mullen (@Eastsq) April 22, 2020

It is estimated that more than 170,000 people in Ireland are living with cancer, and more than one third of them will require emotional or psychological support.

The three organisations behind the new service said jointly: “Cancer patients are used to living with uncertainty from the time they are diagnosed.

The emergence of Covid-19 has added another layer of stress as cancer patients know that they may be in a higher risk group if they develop the virus. Added to this are the effects of isolation and cocooning.”

Together 4 Cancer Concern can be reached through the Irish Cancer Society’s Nurseline on 1800 200 700.